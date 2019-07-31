Photos, video: French tanks show off firepower at Central Training Ground

French troops serving in NATO Battlegroup Estonia conducted firing exercises with their Leclerc tanks at the Estonian Defence Forces' (EDF) Central Training Ground on Tuesday. NATO shared photos and video footage of the exercise on social media.

Tanks of the 12th Cuirassier Regiment (12RC) of the French Army fired both the 12.7 mm machine gun and the tanks' 120 mm cannon.

French units returned to serve in NATO Battlegroup Estonia this May, replacing an outgoing Belgian rotation.

-

