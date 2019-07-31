ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Photos, video: French tanks show off firepower at Central Training Ground ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
French tanks at Central Training Ground. July 2019.
Open gallery
4 photos
Photo: French tanks at Central Training Ground. July 2019. Author: NATO Battlegroup Estonia
News

French troops serving in NATO Battlegroup Estonia conducted firing exercises with their Leclerc tanks at the Estonian Defence Forces' (EDF) Central Training Ground on Tuesday. NATO shared photos and video footage of the exercise on social media.

Tanks of the 12th Cuirassier Regiment (12RC) of the French Army fired both the 12.7 mm machine gun and the tanks' 120 mm cannon.

French units returned to serve in NATO Battlegroup Estonia this May, replacing an outgoing Belgian rotation.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natonato battlegroup estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
31.07

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

30.07

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

30.07

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

30.07

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

30.07

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

30.07

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

Opinion
31.07

Second building of University of Tartu Delta Centre reaches full height

31.07

Simson named among five candidates for Commissioner for Energy

31.07

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

31.07

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

31.07

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

Business
30.07

June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

29.07

Estonia to submit same requests on aviation state aid rules to Commission

29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
31.07

Economist: Industrial sector growth prospects deteriorated

31.07

Photos, video: French tanks show off firepower at Central Training Ground

31.07

Second building of University of Tartu Delta Centre reaches full height

31.07

Simson named among five candidates for Commissioner for Energy

31.07

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

31.07

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

31.07

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

31.07

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019

31.07

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

31.07

Digest: Domestic policy changes already affecting foreign relations

31.07

Yle: July strong liquor sales in Estonia up 20 percent

30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

30.07

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

30.07

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

30.07

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

30.07

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

30.07

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

30.07

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

30.07

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: