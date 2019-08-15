ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government crisis: EKRE attempt to sack police chief overruled by Ratas ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Mart and Martin Helme have pitted themselves against their coalition partners in an attempt to sack police chief Elmar Vaher. The prime minister backed Vaher, stressing that the latter can't be sacked by ministerial order.
Mart and Martin Helme have pitted themselves against their coalition partners in an attempt to sack police chief Elmar Vaher. The prime minister backed Vaher, stressing that the latter can't be sacked by ministerial order. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) has said that Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) chief Elmar Vaher is to be dismissed with effect from Friday. However, neither Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), nor Vaher himself, say the dismissal is valid, with the latter claiming that the digital signature of the ministry's secretary general was not valid.

Vaher has been facing pressure this week from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) after making claims that the PPA was to face redundancies and cuts.

A leaked internal communication from the PPA's intranet put the number of those to be laid off at 150, as reported on ERR News Wednesday.

However, Martin Helme, deputizing for the interior minister Mart, his father, while the latter was still on vacation, denied that any such cuts were on the table. Martin Helme also denied that the establishment of a voluntary home defense reserve was imminent.

EKRE's lone MEP Jaak Madison reiterated the rebuttal.

Mart Helme, on returning from vacation, stated Thursday afternoon that Vaher had been dishonest in his announcements regarding the redundancies, and was to be removed from his post, with effect from Friday, though the son, Martin, was the one to deliver the news, according to Vaher.

However, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas noted on his ow social media page Thursday evening that Vaher's dismissal was news to him, having already stated that no redundancies were to be made at the PPA.

"On May 8, my governement appointed Elmar Vaher as Director General of the PPA for a new term (Vaher became police chief in 2013-ed.). At that time I told the press that I have faith in Mr Vaher as Director General and that no new police chief was being sought. I stand by those words today," Ratas wrote.

"The PPA is an exemplary organization which works on a daily basis enabling us all to live in a secure society and environment. This work involves not only risking life and limb in response to events, but also preventing crime. The great work done by PPA personnel and employees is also very much reflected in the attitudes the poplace, and the credibility of the organization is sound with 90 per cent of society," Ratas continued.

Vaher himself said that the communication issued by the interior ministry releasing him bore the (digital) signature of ministry Secretary General Lauri Lugna, but that Lugna himself had not signed it, adding that since it was a draft document, with no timestap, it should not be considered a forgery as such.

The PPA also issued Elmar Vaher's own comment Thursday afternoon.

"In order to issue a motion of no-confidence in the head of such an institution [as the PPA], there needs to be very clear and compelling reasons, reasons which no one has put forward," the statement read.

"At 2 p.m. today, I met with the finance minister, substituting for the interior minister. The meeting lasted for a few minutes, during which time the minister proposed I step down voluntarily. At this meeting, I received two documents: a letter of resignation on my behalf, which I did not sign, and a decree from the Minister of the Interior to dismiss me, which is null and void," Vaher continued in the statement.

"I was appointed to the post by the government of the republic and can be dismissed from it by the government. The news of the alleged suspension and disciplinary proceedings was later disseminated in the media," Vaher concluded.

The story is developing.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratasppamart helmemartin helmeelnar vaher


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
MORE NEWS
14.08

PPA says redundancies coming, interior ministry rejects claims

14.08

Phishing scam mimics company staff emails, warns information authority

14.08

Russian president to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki next week

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

14.08

EDF personnel in joint anti-terrorism operation in Mali

Opinion
Business
12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

09.08

Finance minister: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged

09.08

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:28

President calls prime minister for crisis meeting

12:07

Decide on Vaher next move once facts clear, says Isamaa leader

11:20

Kallas on Helmes' actions: Never seen anything like this before

11:18

Police worker trade union backs police chief in interior ministry deadlock

10:24

Interior minister doubles down on police chief dismissal

10:10

Col. Ühtegi interview: Defence League not a 'phantom force'

09:51

Reform Party leader: Government should step down over Vaher dismissal case

08:54

I made a mistake in Vaher case, says finance minister

15.08

Kontaveit loses to world number two in closely fought match

15.08

Government crisis: EKRE attempt to sack police chief overruled by Ratas

15.08

Prime Minister: no ultimatums between parties on pensions rise and reforms

15.08

City tower exhibition brings famous towers to Tallinn Ferris wheel

15.08

Integration Foundation offers free Estonian courses from next week

15.08

No police redundancy cuts imminent, says prime minister

15.08

State putting up €22 million for new ERR TV house

15.08

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

15.08

Ministry's food audit results delayed by safety claims

15.08

Bear which strayed over Russian border now held at Tallinn Zoo

15.08

Baltic Film Days to offer free screenings of Latvian, Lithuanian films

15.08

Eesti Energia redundancies may be less than projected

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: