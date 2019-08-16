ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Juhan Parts: EKRE has a sobering effect ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Former prime minister Juhan Parts.
Former prime minister Juhan Parts. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

On an appearance on daily Postimees' live online broadcast "Otse Postimehest," Estonian member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA) and former prime minister Juhan Parts said that the existence of parties like the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has a sobering effect on mainstream political parties.

Commenting on the scandal to break out around Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Director General Elmar Vaher on Thursday, Parts said on the program (link in Estonian) that he didn't think that it would result in the current government falling apart.

"I don't believe that there was a trust issue there; I believe that there was a little bit of emotion involved there, and that's it," he said. "I don't think the government is on track to fall apart."

The former prime minister also doesn't believe that Vaher would work against the Ministry of the Interior. "I've known Elmar Vaher for a very long time," he said. "I wouldn't believe this of him."

On the subject of EKRE in Estonian politics and the government, Parts said that the popularity of political parties like EKRE has a sobering effect on mainstream parties. "In some respects, this sobering that EKRE has brought with it is beneficial to society in the long run," he noted.

He also doesn't believe that anything has happened to Estonia's reputation in Europe as a result of the coalition party. Why a party like EKRE would be invited to join the government is another matter altogether, he added.

"Finland's example demonstrates that dismissing them is the wrong strategy," Parts said. "They are part of prevailing moods in society. If we dismiss them, then they will radicalize." 

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ekreministry of the interiorjuhan partselmar vaherelmar vaher dismissal case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
12:07
11:18
10:24
08:54
Reactions
14:05
12:37
11:20
Background
14:42
14:47
MORE NEWS
15.08

City tower exhibition brings famous towers to Tallinn Ferris wheel

15.08

Integration Foundation offers free Estonian courses from next week

15.08

No police redundancy cuts imminent, says prime minister

15.08

State putting up €22 million for new ERR TV house

15.08

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

Opinion
Business
12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

09.08

Finance minister: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:09

RIA: More cyber incidents than average registered in July

16:32

Eesti Energia redundancies may be less than projected Updated

15:58

MEP: Attempt to fire police chief latest compromise of country's integrity

15:17

First high-level official visit from India brings vice president to Tallinn

14:46

Interior ministry: No proceedings launched against Vaher

14:05

Juhan Parts: EKRE has a sobering effect

13:38

Lithuanian president to visit Estonia on restoration of independence day

12:37

SDE chair: Thursday among darkest days in Estonian politics

12:28

President calls prime minister for crisis meeting

12:07

Decide on Vaher next move once facts clear, says Isamaa leader

11:20

Kallas on Helmes' actions: Never seen anything like this before

11:18

Police worker trade union backs police chief in interior ministry deadlock

10:24

Interior minister doubles down on police chief dismissal

10:10

Col. Ühtegi interview: Defence League not a 'phantom force'

09:51

Reform Party leader: Government should step down over Vaher dismissal case

08:54

I made a mistake in Vaher case, says finance minister

15.08

Kontaveit loses to world number two in closely fought match

15.08

Government crisis: EKRE attempt to sack police chief overruled by Ratas

15.08

Prime Minister: no ultimatums between parties on pensions rise and reforms

15.08

City tower exhibition brings famous towers to Tallinn Ferris wheel

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: