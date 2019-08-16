ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kallas on Helmes' actions: Never seen anything like this before ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In a brief interview with ERR on Friday morning, Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas said that she had never before seen a situation in which a minister caused trouble in the area of governance of another minister the way Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) did.

According to Kallas, in a situation where the finance minister attempts to fire the director general of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on behalf of the interior minister without the prime minister's knowledge, the head of government has no choice but to either dismiss the ministers in question or resign together with the entire government.

Neither, she noted, had happened by Friday morning.

"Prime Minister [Jüri] Ratas (Centre) said on 'Aktuaalne kaamera' yesterday that he intends to talk to [Minister of the Interior] Mart Helme (EKRE) once the latter returns from vacation," Kallas said. "This is likewise very strange, as the government's job is 24/7, and the prime minister must talk to the interior minister immediately."

Regarding her own opposition party's next steps, the chairwoman said that Reform's parliamentary group and members of the party board will meet on Saturday to decide what to do going forward.

"In all likelihood we will formally convene the party leadership on Monday and discuss with the parliamentary group whether we can take the next steps," she added.

'Prime minister responsible either way'

In Kallas' opinion, recent events are grounds enough for a no-confidence motion.

"Who is going to be held responsible for this?" she asked. "Will it be the finance minister, who made these moves, or will it be the interior minister, on whose behalf the former made them? In any case, however, the prime minister is also responsible for the work of the government, who should call these ministers to order."

In Martin Helme's case, she recalled, this also marked the second time that he has acted against the wishes of the government, disregarding both government and Riigikogu decisions in the process.

"This seems to be a completely new situation in Estonian politics," the Reform chairwoman said. "I have never heard of a minister causing trouble like this in the area of governance of another minister."

While Kallas admitted to her party having been in touch with the chairmen of the coalition parties, she nonetheless declined to comment further when asked specifically if they had spoken directly with Ratas.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partyjüri ratasmart helmekaja kallasmartin helmeestonian governmentelmar vaher


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
MORE NEWS
14.08

PPA says redundancies coming, interior ministry rejects claims

14.08

Phishing scam mimics company staff emails, warns information authority

14.08

Russian president to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki next week

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

14.08

EDF personnel in joint anti-terrorism operation in Mali

Opinion
Business
12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

09.08

Finance minister: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged

09.08

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:28

President calls prime minister for crisis meeting

12:07

Decide on Vaher next move once facts clear, says Isamaa leader

11:20

Kallas on Helmes' actions: Never seen anything like this before

11:18

Police worker trade union backs police chief in interior ministry deadlock

10:24

Interior minister doubles down on police chief dismissal

10:10

Col. Ühtegi interview: Defence League not a 'phantom force'

09:51

Reform Party leader: Government should step down over Vaher dismissal case

08:54

I made a mistake in Vaher case, says finance minister

15.08

Kontaveit loses to world number two in closely fought match

15.08

Government crisis: EKRE attempt to sack police chief overruled by Ratas

15.08

Prime Minister: no ultimatums between parties on pensions rise and reforms

15.08

City tower exhibition brings famous towers to Tallinn Ferris wheel

15.08

Integration Foundation offers free Estonian courses from next week

15.08

No police redundancy cuts imminent, says prime minister

15.08

State putting up €22 million for new ERR TV house

15.08

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

15.08

Ministry's food audit results delayed by safety claims

15.08

Bear which strayed over Russian border now held at Tallinn Zoo

15.08

Baltic Film Days to offer free screenings of Latvian, Lithuanian films

15.08

Eesti Energia redundancies may be less than projected

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: