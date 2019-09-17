ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

ERR's Vikerraadio to mark European language day with song competition ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Tallinn European School children, together with music teacher Ivi Rausi, due to sing
Tallinn European School children, together with music teacher Ivi Rausi, due to sing "Pippi Longstocking" in 13 different languages, part of a competition to mark European Day of Languages. Source: Kairit Leibold
News

Thursday, Sept. 26 is European Day of Languages, and ERR's Vikerraadio is marking the occasion with a fun-to-play guessing game, with a chance of winning a tablet computer!

The game involves listening to a broadcast of the song "Pippi Longstocking", sung by the children of Tallinn European School, whose music teacher is Ivi Rausi.

The song itself will be sung in no less than 13 (European) languages, and entrants have to guess which each and every language is.

The broadcast starts at 7.00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, and entrants have until 3 p.m. on the same day to send in their answers.

The broadcast can be heard on the day on Vikerraadio's site here.

The winners will be announced at 4.15 p.m., on afternoon program "Stuudios on Andres Oja" ("Andres Oja is in the studio").

The winner of the main prize will be determined at random via a draw from all the correct entries, with all participants having the chance to win bookstore gift vouchers.

For practice, listen to last year's competition song, "Brother John" and try to guess for yourself, here (link in Estonian).

You can also get tips by hearing and seeing all 24 official European languages, from Bulgarian to Irish to Portuguese, as well of course as Estonian and English, at the EU site here.

The competition is run by ERR's Vikerraadio in conjunction with the European Commission Representation in Estonia. European Day of Languages was started in 2001 following a joint European Commission and Council of Europe initiatve.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

vikerraadioeuropean day of languageslanguage competition


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
16.09

Car Free Day in Tallinn and Tartu on Sunday

16.09

Liik: Proposals by EU Ambassador to Moscow are consistent with sanctions

16.09

President and Riigikogu to meet in court over intelligence law in October

16.09

Tartu's Jaani Kirik to hold service to remember Great Refugee Flight

16.09

More than €4 million to be spent on Sillamäe beach promenade development

Opinion
Business
16.09

Maxima challenges establishment of competing Lidl in Tartu

15.09

Estonia labor cost increase in Q2 2019 higher than EU average

14.09

Aidu developers: Authorities not playing ball on Supreme Court judgement

14.09

High street bank SEB updating older PIN calculator models

13.09

Interior minister: Highway building may use private sector, Estonian labor

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:49

Riigikogu committee backs repealing outdoor political advertising ban

18:12

Reinsalu: Estonia must strengthen ties with global diaspora community

18:00

ERR's Vikerraadio to mark European language day with song competition

17:47

Veho to acquire Silberauto

17:37

Establishment of internal defense reserve to cost €20 million

16:48

Lukas on immigrants: Maybe we need a Language Board to get things in order

16:36

Madise criticizes bureaucratic language and describes Kafkaesque situations

15:33

What the papers say: Education, funding, national crises and Ikea's prices

14:54

Reinsalu talks further digital cooperation with British digital secretary

13:50

New Latvian law to bring Russian-speaking students to Estonia

12:53

Bolt to invest millions in commitment to reducing carbon footprint

11:55

Swedbank's anti-money laundering work has had shortcomings, bank says

11:02

Kaljulaid on reconciling with Russia: We cannot go along with this game

10:27

Haapsalu police maritime rescue unit to be disbanded

09:44

Social Insurance Board opens office in Türi, bringing 30 jobs to town

08:49

Ratas: Island passengers should have best possible air, ferry links

07:29

Gallery: Restoration work breathes new life into medieval interior artwork

16.09

Car Free Day in Tallinn and Tartu on Sunday

16.09

Liik: Proposals by EU Ambassador to Moscow are consistent with sanctions

16.09

President and Riigikogu to meet in court over intelligence law in October

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: