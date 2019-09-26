Government plans to buy new ferry for Saaremaa line

A new ferry will be added to the line connecting the island of Saaremaa to the mainland after a funding increase was given to public transport in the budget.

Public transport will receive €109.9 million in next year's state budget, an increase of €8.4 million euros, a Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications spokesman said.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, Taavi Aas (Centre), said the new ferry would help support the islanders in their daily lives, as well as the increasing number of visitors. He said there would also be more funding made available for the Hiiumaa ferry line.

Speaking about other forms of transport Aas said there are plans to increase subsidies for other public transport options such as free county buses. Free public transport increased the number of bus users across Estonia by nearly 20 per cent last year, ERR reported.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!