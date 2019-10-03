Kadri Simson addresses European Parliament as incoming commissioner

Estonia's European Commissioner Kadri Simson (Centre) is speaking at a European Parliament session in Brussels on Thursday morning, ERR's online news in Estonian reports. The speech is part of the evaluation process ahead of European Commissioners officially taking up their posts.

ERR's online news in Estonian is livestreaming the speech, which started at 10.00 a.m., below, Simson is speaking in English.

Simson, who was appointed commissioner by commission president Ursula von der Leyen in September, with the Energy portfolio, will be addressing the European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE).

The new commission is set to take up office officially on Nov. 1. In the meantime, it is to be assessed in toto by the European Parliament, and will be formally appointed by the European Council on that basis.

Simson is a former economic affairs minister in Estonia. She replaced Andrus Ansip (Reform), who took up the MEP seat he won at the May European elections, meaning he had to step down as commissioner ahead of schedule.

