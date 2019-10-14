ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Leelo Tungal received Baltic Assembly Literature Prize

News
ERR
Leelo Tungal
Leelo Tungal Source: Vladislav Musakko / Postimees / Scanpix
News

This year's Baltic Assembly Literature Prize was awarded to Estonian author Leelo Tungal for her book Seltsimees Laps (Comrade Child).

The prize is awarded for an outstanding literary work published in the last three years, written in Estonian, Latvian, or Lithuanian, ERR reports.

The book, which recalls what it was like for a child to grow up in the Soviet Union, is autobiographical. The book was made into a film last year of the same name but with an English title of The Little Comrade.  

Chairman of the Estonian delegation to the Baltic Assembly Aadu Must said that Leelo Tungal and her work are a good example of the aims of the Assembly prize. 

"The aim of the Literary Prize is to preserve and promote the common interests of the Baltic States in preserving their national identity and self-esteem," he said. "In addition, the film based on Tungla's books has excited viewers in Latvia and Lithuania as it is our common history. "

Estonian authors who have previously received the same award are Tõnu Õnnepalu, Jaan Kaplinski, Jaan Kross, Jaan Tätte, Hasso Krull, Ene Mihkelson, and Peeter Sauter.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Editor: Helen Wright

leelo tungal


