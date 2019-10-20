Estonia to financially support democracy in Eastern Europe, Central Asia

Estonia is to allocate €185,000 in support of democracy in Eastern European and Central Asian countries.

In a voluntary donation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will allocate €185,000 to the National Democratic Institute (NDI) for activities concerning the strengthening of democracy and the rule of law in Eastern European and Central Asian countries eligible for developmental aid, it appears from the ministry's document register.

The money will be allocated from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' development and humanitarian aid fund for 2019.

