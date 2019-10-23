Kaljulaid meets new Emperor and robots in Japan

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
President Kersti Kaljulaid, who is on an official visit to Japan this week, shook hands with Emperor Naruhito at his coronation ceremony and met robots.

"While yesterday in Japan was declared a public holiday due to the coronation celebration, today we had different encounters with humans and robots," Kaljulaid wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Kaljulaid will also meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and discuss bilateral co-operation on digital and cyber security issues and the UN Security Council. 

Editor: Helen Wright

kersti kaljulaid


No comments yet.
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

