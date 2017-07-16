Free Party's extended leadership elects new governing body

At its ninth meeting on Saturday, the extended leadership of Estonia's opposition Free Party elected a new three-member governing body.

The new lineup of the party's governing body consists of Monika Haukanõmm, Siiri Käpa and Silver Liiv, with Monika Haukanõmm serving as chairwoman of the governing body, party spokespeople said.

The extended leadership of the Free Party manages the party's activities between general meetings and consists of representatives of the party's regional bodies, MPs and members of the party's governing board.

At its meeting on Saturday, the extended board of the Free Party focused on measures to strengthen entrepreneurship. The party is campaigning for the abolition of the monthly rate for minimum social tax liability and introduction of hour-based payroll accounting to support small entrepreneurs, promote part-time work and the emergence of flexible forms of work as well as to introduce a cap on the amount of social tax payable on an individual person.

The party wants the burden of taxation to be shifted from labor taxes, excise duties and resource taxes to taxation of the yield — that is, income tax, VAT and property taxes.