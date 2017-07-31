news

GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

At Sunday's meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Minister of Defence Jüri Luik discussed security and digital cooperation, stressing the continuation of cooperation between the EU and the U.S.

 

"NATO’s collective position of deterrence and defense has strengthened in the Baltic region and the U.S. is indispensable in ensuring the security of our immediate neighborhood as well as all of Europe," Ratas said according to a government press release. "We are states that share the same values, we have a strong bond and cooperation and we are grateful to the U.S. for their contributions to the safety of Europe. The decision of the U.S. administration to increase the financing of the European Reassurance Initiative by $1.4 billion is remarkable."

Ratas emphasized at the meeting that Estonia is not just expecting assistance, but also actively contributing to security — Estonia’s defense spending is at 2.17 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP), it is strengthening its independent defense capabilities and border security, and it contributes to the fight against terrorism and peacekeeping operations alongside its allies.

The Estonian prime minister also presented to Pence the digital solutions of the Estonian public sector, which have been an engine for Estonia's economic growth. The two leaders also discussed opportunities for increased cooperation in the digital and cybersecurity fieds. Ratas noted that Estonia and the U.S. have excellent cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and added that joint exercises and an exchange of information and experts provide opportunities for further enhancing it.

Ratas and Pence also discussed cooperation between the U.S. and the EU. "The Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU certainly wants to contribute to strengthening transatlantic relations and, within the framework of these relations, to the development of international trade and the fight against terrorism and cyber threats," Ratas remarked. "Making progress on the EU-U.S. free trade agreement would be strategically important for the U.S. and Europe alike."

Ratas to 'Aktuaalne kaamera': We also discussed Patriot missile system

Following their meeting at Stenbock House, the Estonian prime minister told ETV newscast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Sunday evening that there had been talk on Sunday of deploying a Patriot missile system to Estonia, however no set dates were discussed.

Asked what Pence's message was, Ratas replied, "First of all, the meeting was businesslike, very concrete, but I would also say that it was warm and friendly. But the main message — from both sides — was that both Estonia and the U.S. are active allies in NATO. What is important for us is the security aspect; what is important for us is cooperation both in cyber as well as digital solutions. And we also naturally talked about increasing relations between Estonia and the U.S. in the fields of economics and entrepreneurship."

ERR correspondent Maria-Ann Rohemäe asked the prime minister whether there had been talk of the much-discussed Patriot missile system and whether it may be deployed to Estonia during the joint Russian-Belarusian Zapad military exercise in September, for example.

"This was discussed today," Ratas said. "There was no separate and specific talk of when it could come. There was, however, talk of the upcoming military exercise beyond the Estonian border, i.e. Zapad, and how Estonia, the U.S. and NATO alike are monitoring it and exchanging information."

"Does this mean that the Patriot system is coming?" Rohemäe asked specifically.

"This was discussed," Ratas reiterated. "There was no such sentence that it would arrive by this day and this date. But I believe that this cooperation between countries in this region at sea, in the air and on land is essential."

Pence's Estonia visit reflected on social media

Pence to Fox News: 'America First' doesn't mean 'America Alone'

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natoeu presidencyjüri ratasgalleryeu2017eemike pence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence arrive in Tallinn. July 30, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence arrive in Tallinn. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president's plane lands in Tallinn
Updated: 13:34 
MS Megastar, Tallink's newest fast ferry.MS Megastar, Tallink's newest fast ferry.
Megastar generates largest passenger numbers on Baltic Sea in 6 months
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik. June 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik. June 2017.
Defense minister to visit Southeast Estonia
Second Lady Karen Pence and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on the South Lawn at the White House. June 22, 2017.Second Lady Karen Pence and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on the South Lawn at the White House. June 22, 2017.
US second lady to meet with art therapists in Estonia
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
These driverless buses will begin serving the limited Central Tallinn route on Saturday, July 29.These driverless buses will begin serving the limited Central Tallinn route on Saturday, July 29.
Driverless buses to make Tallinn debut on Saturday
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Ferry Regula in Paljassaare Harbor.Ferry Regula in Paljassaare Harbor.
Ferry Regula to temporarily sub in for Tiiu on Hiiumaa route
Chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Mart Helme.Chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Mart Helme.
EKRE chairman: Estonia must support US on sanctions against Russia
Lüganuse Church.Lüganuse Church.
Lüganuse 11th municipality to take forced mergers to top court
28.07
Estonian police to reinforce border patrol during Pence visit
28.07
Belarus invites Estonia to observe Zapad military exercise
28.07
July party ratings: Reform leading, Greens on the rise
28.07
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
BUSINESS
Render of the Render of the
European Commission to allocate €110.5 for Rail Baltic
Municipal apartments in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.Municipal apartments in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Palo: LHV decision to invest in Tallinn rentals to supplement state's steps
Eesti Energia profits reach €61 million in first half of 2017
26.07
Tallink to test Helsinki-Riga route
26.07
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
26.07
Customs board bases fine on Wikipedia entry, loses in Supreme Court
26.07
Finance minister: No massive loss of tax revenue coming
Culture
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
22.07
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
21.07
‘The Fencer’ reaches cinemas in the United States
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.
Interview: Privacy, data protection, and the digital single market
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Galleries
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
08:48
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
30.07
Megastar generates largest passenger numbers on Baltic Sea in 6 months
30.07
GALLERY: US vice president's plane lands in Tallinn Updated
30.07
Defense minister to visit Southeast Estonia
29.07
US second lady to meet with art therapists in Estonia
29.07
Ferry Regula to temporarily sub in for Tiiu on Hiiumaa route
29.07
European Commission to allocate €110.5 for Rail Baltic
28.07
Driverless buses to make Tallinn debut on Saturday
28.07
Palo: LHV decision to invest in Tallinn rentals to supplement state's steps
28.07
EKRE chairman: Estonia must support US on sanctions against Russia
28.07
Lüganuse 11th municipality to take forced mergers to top court
28.07
Eesti Energia profits reach €61 million in first half of 2017
28.07
Estonian police to reinforce border patrol during Pence visit
28.07
Belarus invites Estonia to observe Zapad military exercise
28.07
July party ratings: Reform leading, Greens on the rise
28.07
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
28.07
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
27.07
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
27.07
Government to implement partial medication reimbursement system in 2018
27.07
Government to increase municipalities' revenue base
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.