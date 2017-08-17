Saab signs contract with Estonian Defence Forces for training equipment

Defense and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) to deliver BT46 training systems to the defense forces and hand them over in 2018.

The EDF ordered the first laser simulators for gunnery and combat training in 2008. Saab has now received an additional order for simulators. The systems will be used by infantry brigades, at the regiments and at the infantry school.

"I am proud that the EDF have once again chosen Saab as their partner. They have used our training systems for quite some time and are very capable of seeing the benefits of realistic training. This order strengthens our position as one of the world's leading suppliers of solutions for combat training," Asa Thegstrom, head of the training and simulation business unit at Saab, said in a press release.

The contract includes BT46 systems for the CV9035 combat vehicle as well as several infantry simulators up to company level. Saab's new Manpack 300 is used for the control and monitoring of exercises. Additionally, a five-year support contract is included.

"This is very good, both for us and for the customer. With this order of BT46 training systems, the Estonian defense forces are obtaining the best simulator on the market for training both combat vehicle crews and mechanized units," Jyrki Kujansuu, head of the Polish and Baltic market unit at Saab, said.

The BT46 system is in use in more than 20 countries and Saab has delivered more than 7,000 vehicle simulators to over 100 applications worldwide.