Estonian and Latvian journalists arrested in Kosovo

Authorities in Kosovo arrested former Tallinna TV presenter Rodion Denissov on Wednesday, along with his wife Vera and a Latvian colleague. The precise accusations are not clear, though Denissov said he had been arrested because his work represented a danger to Kosovo.

The arrest of Denissov, his wife Vera, and Latvian journalist Juri Aleksejev of TV channel RTVplus was confirmed to ERR’s Russian news portal by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A representative of the Kosovan police told ERR’s Russian news portal on Wednesday that they are investigating the objective of Denissov’s presence in Kosovo, after which the three would be released at the Serbian border.

The journalists were arrested as they were doing an interview with the mayor of Parteš, a town in one of Kosovo’s Serbian municipalities. Denissov told ERR that according to the police, they had “distorted facts” and presented a danger to Kosovo. He didn’t want to comment the accusations any further.