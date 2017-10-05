news

E-voting explained step by step ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The voting app you need to download is available in Estonian only.
The voting app you need to download is available in Estonian only. Source: (ERR)
News

Although background information about the e-voting process as well as the elections in general is available on Valimised.ee, the process itself is in Estonian only. ERR News has a step-by-step explanation for you how it works.

This is how you get the app to vote online:

  • Go to https://eh.valimised.ee/eng/
  • Either switch to the Estonian version of the website or click on “Vote at this web page” [sic].
  • Click on the green button that says Laadi alla Macos valijarakendus (“Download the Macos voter app”).
  • You’re now downloading a program called Valimine (“Voting”).
  • Double-click to open.
  • You’ll notice that the app is in Estonian.
  • You’re told that you have to confirm your identity using either your ID card or your mobile ID. Click on the option you want to go for (one of two buttons you see).
  • Once your identity is confirmed, click on Otsustama (“Decide”).

Important:

  • You’ll now see the list of candidates in your particular district. So you don’t have to choose the district, it’s pre-selected
  • All of the candidates across parties and election coalitions appear as a single list
  • You need to scroll to find your candidate of choice, either by party, by name, or by their number

How to vote online:

  1. Find your candidate in the list on the left (even if you have no personal preference, you have to click on a single candidate’s name to select a particular list)
  2. Click on their name
  3. Check if you have the right candidate. Name and number are displayed again on the right side of the program window
  4. Click Valin (“Choose”)
  5. Now you get one last chance to change your mind. You’re asked Kelle valite kohaliku omavalitsuse volikogusse? (Who do you want to elect to the local council?). Check the candidate’s name and number
  6. Click Hääletan (“Vote”)
  7. Depending on your method of authentication, you will now be asked to confirm, either by using your ID card’s PIN2 or your Mobile ID’s PIN2. Confirm your choice with your electronic signature (PIN2)

You’ll now see a message with the title Teie tehtud valik läks arvesse (“Your choice has been recorded”). The text explains that you can download another app to your phone called EH kontrollrakendus. With this app you can check whether or not your vote actually reached the National Electoral Committee by checking the QR code displayed.

Close the voting app: you’re done.

Please leave a comment below this article if you run into any kind of trouble!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

2017 local electionse-voting


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 LOCAL ELECTIONS
Opinion
MORE NEWS
03.10

Entire class quarantined at Jõhvi school due to suspected viral infection

03.10

Nordecon hands over €25 million worth of military objects at Tapa base

03.10

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal

03.10

Kutser unable to produce proof of illness which delayed Savisaar trial

03.10

Linda Line cancels all Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:39

E-voting explained step by step

09:19

Nearly €200 million in state aid handed out in Estonia in 2016

08:54

Advance voting starts today

04.10

Supreme Court: Forced merger of three municipalities not illegal

04.10

MEP Paet: Not one country would recognize Catalonian independence right now

04.10

Ratas: E-governance has improved transparency in Eastern Partnership states

04.10

State, Tallinn to cooperate on €20 million development of City Theatre

04.10

Cracking of one ID card would require Estonia to deactivate 750,000 cards

04.10

Caution keeping expats from getting involved, says Joao Rei

04.10

Sarapuu, Raimond Kaljulaid to testify in Savisaar trial

04.10

Two election debates in English set for Tallinn next week

04.10

European Union Military Committee meets in Estonia

04.10

Estonian business delegation meets with Richard Branson in Helsinki

03.10

Entire class quarantined at Jõhvi school due to suspected viral infection

03.10

Nordecon hands over €25 million worth of military objects at Tapa base

03.10

Early, online voting in Estonian local elections begins Thursday

03.10

€42.2 million in income earned abroad still undeclared in Estonia

03.10

Technical Regulatory Authority not to lose €255,000 for Rail Baltic study

03.10

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal

03.10

Kutser unable to produce proof of illness which delayed Savisaar trial

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: