E-voting explained step by step

Although background information about the e-voting process as well as the elections in general is available on Valimised.ee, the process itself is in Estonian only. ERR News has a step-by-step explanation for you how it works.

This is how you get the app to vote online:

Go to https://eh.valimised.ee/eng/

Either switch to the Estonian version of the website or click on “Vote at this web page” [sic].

Click on the green button that says Laadi alla Macos valijarakendus (“Download the Macos voter app”).

You’re now downloading a program called Valimine (“Voting”).

Double-click to open.

You’ll notice that the app is in Estonian.

You’re told that you have to confirm your identity using either your ID card or your mobile ID. Click on the option you want to go for (one of two buttons you see).

Once your identity is confirmed, click on Otsustama (“Decide”).

Important:

You’ll now see the list of candidates in your particular district. So you don’t have to choose the district, it’s pre-selected

All of the candidates across parties and election coalitions appear as a single list

You need to scroll to find your candidate of choice, either by party, by name, or by their number

How to vote online:

Find your candidate in the list on the left (even if you have no personal preference, you have to click on a single candidate’s name to select a particular list) Click on their name Check if you have the right candidate. Name and number are displayed again on the right side of the program window Click Valin (“Choose”) Now you get one last chance to change your mind. You’re asked Kelle valite kohaliku omavalitsuse volikogusse? (Who do you want to elect to the local council?). Check the candidate’s name and number Click Hääletan (“Vote”) Depending on your method of authentication, you will now be asked to confirm, either by using your ID card’s PIN2 or your Mobile ID’s PIN2. Confirm your choice with your electronic signature (PIN2)

You’ll now see a message with the title Teie tehtud valik läks arvesse (“Your choice has been recorded”). The text explains that you can download another app to your phone called EH kontrollrakendus. With this app you can check whether or not your vote actually reached the National Electoral Committee by checking the QR code displayed.

Close the voting app: you’re done.

Please leave a comment below this article if you run into any kind of trouble!