Saharan dust, particles from Iberian forest fires darken Estonia’s sky

Satellite images show that both smoke and ash of fires in Portugal as well as Saharan dust had made their way to Estonia, meteorologist Taimi Paljak told ERR on Tuesday.

They had looked into satellite images, and also the Finnish weather service had announced that a low pressure system with strong southwestern flows was moving smoke particles, ash, and also Saharan dust towards the area.

The bigger part of it would move across Estonia today, already on Tuesday evening the effect would be less noticeable, Paljak told ERR’s radio news.

Northwestern winds were expected to bring cleaner and cooler air on Wednesday morning, she added. “Today’s depressing grey weather is only temporary, starting tomorrow the weather will be brighter and the cloud line higher.”