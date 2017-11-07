This past weekend, Estonian Internal Security Service agents at the border checkpoint in Narva arrested a man on his way to Russia suspected of acting as an agent for the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB).

At the request of prosecutors, Harju County Court took the Russian citizen into custody.

The Russian citizen is suspected of violent activities against the Republic of Estonia and the preparation of computer-related crime.

The targets in his activities against Estonia were Estonian state agencies.

According to State Prosecutor Inna Ombler, who is leading the criminal investigation, allegations of crimes against the state are serious.

"Acting against the Republic of Estonia as an agent of the special service of a foreign country is without a doubt a serious crime, and we will figure out all the essential facts as soon as possible," Ombler confirmed.

"Right now, we can say without releasing any details that greater damage was prevented," she added.

Ombler also confirmed to ERR's radio news on Tuesday that there are currently no other suspects in this investigation.

The criminal investigation launched regarding the matter will be led by the Office of the Prosecutor General and conducted by the Estonian Internal Security Service.