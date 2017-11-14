news

Russian embassy puzzled by allegations of arrested Russian being FSB agent ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

The Russian Embassy in Tallinn is puzzled by the Estonian authorities' claim that Russian citizen Alexei Vasilyev, 20, who was arrested at a border checkpoint in Narva on Nov. 4, is an agent of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

"We are perplexed as to why the Estonian authorities said right after his detention that he is an FSB agent," Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov told Interfax on Monday, commenting on Vasilyev's meeting with the Russian consul. "The guy is 20 years old. We don't understand why this theory was voiced; it can be perceived as an attempt to generate public opinion."

A public defender has already been assigned to Vasilyev, but he can decline counsel and, in this case, the Russian Embassy would provide him with the relevant assistance, said the ambassador.

"The meeting took place at our insistence, because initially Vasilyev refused it," Petrov said. "He explained at the meeting with the consul that he signed a document on refusal of assistance, because he was told during the investigation that the embassy can't do anything for him."

The Russian citizen can call the embassy if necessary, and the Estonian authorities are not creating obstacles to Vasilyev's meeting with diplomats, the ambassador nonetheless noted.

Arrested at Estonian-Russian border

On Nov. 4, officials of the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) arrested a man on his way to Russia at the Narva border checkpoint as a suspected FSB agent. A court in Tallinn took the Russian citizen into custody at the prosecutor's request last Monday.

The man is suspected of a non-violent offense against the Estonian state as an FSB agent as well as of preparing for a computer-related crime. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the target of the man's activities were Estonian state institutions.

According to State Prosecutor Inna Ombler, who is leading the criminal investigation, allegations of a criminal offense against the state are serious.

"Acting against the Republic of Estonia as an agent of the special service of a foreign country is without a doubt a serious crime, and we will figure out all the essential facts as soon as possible," Ombler confirmed. "Right now, we can say without releasing any details that greater damage was prevented."

The criminal investigation launched regarding the matter is being led by the Office of the Prosecutor General and conducted by the ISS.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

russiaissfsb


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
13.11

Chief state prosecutor: Savisaar trial likely to continue as planned

13.11

Meelis Sibrits named Estonia's Father of the Year

12.11

Dutch body warns NATO ill-equipped to defend alliance members

12.11

Reform Party most popular among Estonian, Center among Russian speakers

12.11

IRL chairman: Two-party system doesn't serve Estonia's interests

12.11

Savisaar's future in Center Party to be decided before end of year

11.11

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns

11.11

November ratings: Reform most popular party

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:47

Russian embassy puzzled by allegations of arrested Russian being FSB agent

08:54

Ratas: Italy, Malta not alone in resolving migration crisis

13.11

Estonian, Chinese MPs discuss increasing cooperation in agricultural trade

13.11

Estonian firm hopes to receive EU funding for development of wind turbine

13.11

Luik: PESCO helps to ensure a more secure Europe Updated

13.11

223,000 ID card holders have updated their certificates

13.11

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Nov. 13-19

13.11

Estonia offers condolences to people of Iran, Iraq following deadly quake

13.11

Tallinn to begin testing self-driving bus in public transport next year

13.11

Large alcohol retailers on Estonian-Latvian border to expand Ainaži stores

13.11

Chief state prosecutor: Savisaar trial likely to continue as planned

13.11

Meelis Sibrits named Estonia's Father of the Year

12.11

Dutch body warns NATO ill-equipped to defend alliance members

12.11

Reform Party most popular among Estonian, Center among Russian speakers

12.11

IRL chairman: Two-party system doesn't serve Estonia's interests

12.11

Savisaar's future in Center Party to be decided before end of year

11.11

Tax and Customs Board planning to do away with tax returns

11.11

November ratings: Reform most popular party

11.11

EU Education Monitor: Estonia's school system performing well

11.11

Baltic Assembly makes recommendations for cooperation, Eastern Partnership

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: