Ship information system prototype to be ready in January

Economy
BNS
The Maritime Administration wants to streamline its services and information exchange with a central ship information system.
The Maritime Administration wants to streamline its services and information exchange with a central ship information system. Source: Taltech
A functional prototype of the Maritime Administration's new ship information system is expected to be completed in January 2020.

This July, the Maritime Administration announced a public procurement for the creation of a new ship information system. A framework agreement in the total amount of €639,000 was concluded with Estonian capital-based IT company Datel in October, it appears from the tender notice.

The goal of the information system is to modernize the Maritime Administration's tools, administration spokesperson Madle Puusepp told BNS.

"The ship information system will allow for the better provision of services to interested parties, and will improve communication with officials," she added.

The implementation of the system is to reduce the amount of manual processes, including data entry, as well as improve digital literacy among employees.

A central platform that will bring together self-service, a presentation layer and administration and supervision modules will be created in the framework of the information system. Prerequisites for interfacing with the information systems of international organizations, classification societies and other authorities will be created as well.

The new IT solutions will also facilitate bringing more vessels to sail under the Estonian flag, Puusepp added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

shipsmaritime administrationship information system
