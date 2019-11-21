Viimsi municipality government overturns decision to fire principal

The Viimsi rural municipality government has overturned its decision to fire the principal of Haabneeme School, Sirje Toomla, over incidents of violence at the school after announcing she would lose her job two days ago.

"After a thorough exchange, the sides have found common ground and the municipality government is prepared to continue working with Sirje Toomla," a joint press release from the Viimsi municipality government and the school said on Thursday.

"Mayor Laine Randjärv admitted that the decision to terminate Toomla's contract was made based on information the municipality government had at the time. The management and board of trustees of Haabneeme School admitted that exchange of information with the municipality government has been poor," the joint statement read.

"The sides can say with certainty that incidences of violence associated with the initial decision to fire Toomla have been analyzed by the school's support specialists and professionally condemned, and that the school assumes the obligation to notify the municipality government of such incidents immediately."

It turned out on Tuesday that Viimsi had terminated Sirje Toomla's contract over cases of systematic physical abuse at the Haabneeme School. It was claimed that an elementary school teacher who no longer works for the school repeatedly used physical violence on children. The North District Prosecutor's Office launched criminal proceedings on November 7.

Toomla was released from office over failure to notify the Viimsi government of the incidents. The school's teachers and chairman of the board of trustees said they would not stand for Toomla's termination after the decision was made known.

