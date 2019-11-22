Eesti Energia dismisses head of Latvian subsidy over 'loss of confidence'

Eesti Energia dismissed Janis Bethers, the long-term manager of its Latvian subsidiary Enefit SIA, citing a loss of confidence.

"The reason for the dismissal is the loss of confidence caused by the violation of Eesti Energia's internal procedures," Eesti Energia told ERR.

Chairman of the Board of Eesti Energia Hando Sutter said further cooperation with Bethers will not continue.

"Enefit is a well-known and highly trusted energy solutions provider in Latvia. In order to maintain our trust, we also need to have impeccable quality management. We do not tolerate questionable behavior and have therefore decided to terminate our employment with Janis Bethers," he said.

Krists Mertens and Klavs Porikis will continue on the board of Enefit SIA, and Indrek Randveer, Head of Sales and Customer Operations, will join the board. Krists Mertens will assume the role of chairman of the board until a new chairman is found.

It is not possible to give more information about the incident at this time, as the exact circumstances are confidential, a representative of Eesti Energia told ERR.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!