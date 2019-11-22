ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Eesti Energia dismisses head of Latvian subsidy over 'loss of confidence' ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Janis Bethers.
Janis Bethers. Source: SCANPIX / LETA
News

Eesti Energia dismissed Janis Bethers, the long-term manager of its Latvian subsidiary Enefit SIA, citing a loss of confidence.

"The reason for the dismissal is the loss of confidence caused by the violation of Eesti Energia's internal procedures," Eesti Energia told ERR.

Chairman of the Board of Eesti Energia Hando Sutter said further cooperation with Bethers will not continue.

"Enefit is a well-known and highly trusted energy solutions provider in Latvia. In order to maintain our trust, we also need to have impeccable quality management. We do not tolerate questionable behavior and have therefore decided to terminate our employment with Janis Bethers," he said.

Krists Mertens and Klavs Porikis will continue on the board of Enefit SIA, and Indrek Randveer, Head of Sales and Customer Operations, will join the board. Krists Mertens will assume the role of chairman of the board until a new chairman is found.

It is not possible to give more information about the incident at this time, as the exact circumstances are confidential, a representative of Eesti Energia told ERR.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:11

More than 10,000 businesses established by Estonian e-residents

17:46

M.V.Wool: Vet board has not repeat tested us for listeria in a month

17:29

More than 5,700 Finnish digital prescriptions used in Estonia

17:04

ALDE admits mistake in publishing Ansip and Toom's election ads

16:33

Ratas on Järvik report: My suspicions were confirmed

16:29

Ukraine cancels free long-term visas for Estonian citizens

16:10

Finnish parliament speaker to visit Estonia on Monday

15:54

Ministry to merge agencies, PR bureau hired

15:31

Eesti Energia dismisses head of Latvian subsidy over 'loss of confidence'

15:13

Victims of communism museum to stay in Patarei after redevelopment

14:43

Estonians' drive to buy alcohol in Latvia subsiding

14:16

OECD: Estonian government should reconsider its pension reform

13:47

Study shows more than 30 percent of people have no savings

13:04

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 22-28

12:38

Kaljulaid on working visit to Stockholm

12:15

Galleries: Navy and Air Force mark 101st anniversaries

11:46

Paper: Child support increases after minimum wage rises

11:14

Helme: EKRE still backs Järvik

10:50

Hotel made of shipping containers to open in Tallinn

10:28

Mulgimaa leaders hold first joint sitting in Taagepera

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: