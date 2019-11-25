Politician Ants Leemets dies

Leemets was a Reform Party member, and his passing was reported by fellow party members Kristen Michal and Vilja Toomast on Saturday evening.

"A sad moment. A friend, fellow traveller and colleague, Ants Leemets, has left. Ants remained upright, despite difficult situations, to the end, and did not discount himself and others. As a deskmate, he asked a good question at the Tallinn city council barely a week ago. Peace to you and thanks for being with us," wrote Michel on his social media page.

"Dear Ants. Too soon. It Hurts. When we last saw you, you still had plans and the will to put them into practice. But still, you hugged me goodbye, as if saying goodbye in a different way. We will miss you and miss your friendly advice. Condolences to loved ones! Rest in peace," wrote Toomast.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) also remembered Ants Leemets on his social media page, and expressed his condolences to his loved ones.

"Tonight brought the sad news that a distinguished politician, Ants Leemets, has left us. I will always remember Ants as a principled, cordial, friendly and dedicated partner. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ants' family, loved ones, and to all who have had the honor of contacting him. Stay with God," Ratas wrote.

