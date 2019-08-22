ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Former interior minister Margus Leivo dies

Margus Leivo.
Margus Leivo. Source: TTÜ
Former interior minister Margus Leivo has died. He was 65.

Born in Räpina in South Estonia, Margus Leivo graduated from Tallinn Technical University in 1982.

Following the restoration of Estonia's independence, Margus Leivo worked in a succession of state positions including governor or Põlva County, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, followed by the same post at the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He was interior minister in Juhan Parts' cabinet, 2003-2005, overseeing both the reorganization of the police into four regional prefectures, and the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) into regional rescue centers, as well as preparations for Estonia's EU accession in 2004.

Margus Levio then sat at the Riigikogu 2005-2007. From 2007, he was administrative director at Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ, internationally now known as TalTech), being appointed an alumnus of the university in 2015.

In his role as administrative director at TTÜ, he oversaw the development of a state-of-the-art campus, which won several design awards in Estonia and abroad, most recently the university's main ampitheater, completed in time for the institution's centenary celebrations last year.

Margus Leivo was honored by the state, receiving the Order of the National Coat of Arms 2nd Class, as well as being honored internationally with the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic and the Grand Cross of the Order of Prince Henry (Portugal).

He was also a renowned huntsman and president of the Friends of Scotland Club.

Margus Leivo passed away on Wednesday evening. He is survived by his widow, three children and four grandchildren.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ministry of the interiormargus leivoobituarytallinn technical university


