State analyzing online marriage registration

The state is analyzing the possibility of making marriage registration digital or accessible through the state portal eesti.ee e-service, Geenius news portal reported.

Although the state is prepared to allow couples wishing to start registering a marriage digitally, this requires a change in the law, so it is not known if and when digital marriage could become a reality, Geenius wrote.

Currently, the Marital Status Act says a couple must physically appear for marriage and divorce and physical sign the paper themselves.

An analysis should be completed by next spring and is being carried out by the Public Service Council (ATN) and is led by the Department of Information Society Services Development of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

Geenius said that advisor at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Helena Lepp, who has been involved in the analysis, said all parties involved in a marriage and the relevant ministries are ready to digitize it.

