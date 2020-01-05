ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Family doctor helpline can now give personalized advice ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Telephone.
Telephone. Source: Priit Luts/ERR
News

From January 1 the family doctor's telephone helpline will be able to see callers' medical data and to offer personalized advice.

Doctors and nurses who staff the helpline will be able to see information such as prescribed medications and previous health checks if the caller grants their consent. It is hoped this will enable more personalized advice to be given.

The family doctor's helpline number is 1220 and is a national wide hotline providing medical advice 24 hours a day. Advice is provided in English, Estonian, and Russian.

The Estonian Health Insurance Fund is advising people to call the hotline if they do not need emergency or life-saving treatment instead of ringing the emergency services or a family doctor clinic.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:09

Number of fatal accidents at work rising

10:01

Family doctor helpline can now give personalized advice

04.01

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after Soleimani killing

04.01

CEO: Postimees Group to turn a profit in four years

04.01

Watchdog looking into scheme between pharma manufacturers and wholesalers

04.01

Auditor: Ministry pushing crisis preparations on to hospitals

04.01

Estonia to postpone hospital and ambulance crisis readiness requirements

04.01

48 people staying at refugee centers in Estonia

04.01

Reinsalu: No progress expected with Estonian-Russian border treaty in 2020

04.01

Storm warning issued for western islands and coast

04.01

Record number of people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank last year

04.01

Russia thanks Estonia for return of Prosha the bear

04.01

Fuel prices at filling stations may rise next week

04.01

Culture minister wants to cut VAT on digital publications to 9 percent

04.01

Authorities not interested in former minister's bugged office claims

04.01

Road deaths declined in 2019 but injuries caused by crashes increased

04.01

Tangerines, salmon, and alcohol were most popular Christmas purchases

03.01

Margus Arm appointed state information system chief at RIA

03.01

Employment of over 300 foreign nationals registered in Saare County

03.01

Tallinn Airport 2019 passenger numbers up 9 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: