Family doctor helpline can now give personalized advice

From January 1 the family doctor's telephone helpline will be able to see callers' medical data and to offer personalized advice.

Doctors and nurses who staff the helpline will be able to see information such as prescribed medications and previous health checks if the caller grants their consent. It is hoped this will enable more personalized advice to be given.

The family doctor's helpline number is 1220 and is a national wide hotline providing medical advice 24 hours a day. Advice is provided in English, Estonian, and Russian.

The Estonian Health Insurance Fund is advising people to call the hotline if they do not need emergency or life-saving treatment instead of ringing the emergency services or a family doctor clinic.

