Government includes party members in Appointments Committee

At the proposal of Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE), the Estonian government appointed four new members to the Appointments Committee for the next four years, one of which is a member of the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), and another of the coalition Isamaa.

The four new members are Toomas Tamsar, upon the proposal of the Estonian Employers' Confederation, Argo Luude (EKRE), upon the proposal of the minister of finance, Kaido Padar, upon the proposal of the minister of economic affairs and infrastructure, and Reet Roos (Isamaa), upon the proposal of the minister of justice.

The Appointments Committee was established by a January 26, 2017 order of the government for the purpose of naming members to the supervisory boards of partially state-owned companies. The term of the current members of the Appointments Committee ends this month.

Current members of the committee include Erkki Raasuke, Gunnar Okk, Sven Pertens and David James O'Brock-Kaljuvee.

The Appointments Committee consists of six members, two of which are permanent positions (secretaries general), and four of which are appointed by the government to a three-year term.

According to the State Assets Act, members appointed to the Appointments Committee must be recognized business or management experts who have extended and international experience and an unblemished reputation in their specialization and in business. They likewise may not have any substantive conflict of interest with partially state-owned companies.

The government-formed committee's task is to submit proposals to the administrator of the holding in a given company regarding the selection of candidates for membership and recalling of members from a company's supervisory board, the number of supervisory board members as well as their pay.

There are approximately 120 members serving on the supervisory boards of partially state-owned companies.

