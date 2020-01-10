ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Financial authority finds shortcomings in sector's management hiring ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Photo is illustrative.
Photo is illustrative. Source: Ministry of Finance
News

The Financial Supervision Authority (FSA) has identified shortcomings in the practice of selection of executives at the institutions under its purview, with most of the 17 companies inspected having either no internal policies or the process of selecting managers was inadequate.

Shortcomings found in the special audit carried out last year were identified among creditors or credit intermediaries, payment institutions, banks, insurers, management companies and investment firms, the FSA said, according to BNS.

Siim Tammer, member of the FSA management board, said that the watchdog checks the suitability of about 300 persons to managerial positions per year.

"During our eligibility checks, we have identified approximately one in ten individuals as being unfit for the financial sector," Tammer said.

"This shows that, within companies, too, the procedure for selecting managers should be more thought through. It is important to understand that managers play a significant role in the activities of the institutions under financial supervision and that the institution, in turn, is responsible for the suitability of the manager," Tammer added.

The purpose of the inspection carried out last year was to determine across the financial sector whether companies have adequate internal procedures for assessing the compliance of managers with the requirements of the law. The FSA also monitored the practices of companies under its supervision in applying such arrangements.

The watchdog also notified the companies in question of the shortcomings and issued them with a reasonable deadline for bringing their activities into line with the law.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian financial supervision authorityfsafinance sector in estoniafinancial managers
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10.01

Financial authority finds shortcomings in sector's management hiring

10.01

SEB: Public second pillar pension fund awareness still weak

10.01

Finnish prime minister meets Kaljulaid

10.01

Reinsalu: EU accession talks should begin in spring

10.01

Expert: Reports on strong performance of pension funds in 2019 misleading

10.01

Ratas: Estonia and Finland have a timeless friendship

10.01

Infrastructure minister confident Rail Baltic will still receive EU funding

10.01

Political differences of Estonia and Finland will not affect PM meeting

10.01

Environment minister favors referendum on nuclear power plant question

10.01

New rural affairs minister abandons changes initiated by predecessor

10.01

Health checks start for Tallinn Zoo residents

10.01

Aviation expert: Missile strike most likely cause of Tehran plane crash

10.01

Heads of TÜK clinics express no confidence in CEO

10.01

Legal assessment: Linnamäe hydroelectric power station should continue work

10.01

Court: Bill to allow charging tenants for renovation to render rent unclear

10.01

Gallery: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visits Estonia

10.01

Workplace fatalities in Estonia rise to 15 in 2019

10.01

Kaljurand: Global politics ruled by club law

10.01

Lemetti has necessary votes to be elected Viimsi mayor

10.01

Increase in passengers flying Tartu-Helsinki route in 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: