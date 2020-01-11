State forest manager RMK sells €18.5 million in firewood in 2019

Last year, the State Forest Management Centre (RMK) sold altogether 610,000 cubic meters of firewood worth €18.5 million.

Compared with 2018, the amount of firewood sold increased 7.9 percent, or by 45,000 cubic meters. The monetary value thereof, however, increased by 19.4 percent, or by €3 million, RMK Timber Marketing Department director Ulvar Kaubi told BNS.

Altogether 62 percent of firewood sold last year was hardwood, with coniferous woods making up the other 38 percent.

RMK sold 17,000 cubic meters of firewood to private persons in 2019, down from 22,000 cubic meters in 2018.

