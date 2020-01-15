Tartu awards City Writer Laureate grant

Pihelgas is also a translator and editor-in-chief of the literary magazine Värske Rõhk. She will receive a €12,960 grant split into monthly payments.

Pihelgas said she was delighted with the scholarship. "For me, Tartu has always been a literary city, and my own growing up as a writer has gone hand in hand with this city."

The one-year Tartu City Writer Grant is awarded to a writer engaged in the writing of fiction or non-fiction, who stimulates literary life in Tartu and helps to shape the city's reputation as an internationally recognised, literature friendly city.

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas said: "Tartu supports its creative people, and the grant provides the writer with an excellent opportunity to dedicate themselves even further to their creative activities. The selection of a City Writer Laureate is also one of Tartu's activities as a member of UNESCO's international City of Literature programme."

The grant is being awarded for the fourth year in a row and is one Tartu's activities as UNESCO's City of Literature. The previous titles have been held by Kristiina Ehin in 2017, Mikä Keränen in 2018, and last year by Vahur Afanasjev.

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas and poet Carolina Pihelgas. Source: Ove Maidla

