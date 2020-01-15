ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tartu awards City Writer Laureate grant ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Carolina Pihelgas.
Carolina Pihelgas. Source: Maike Tubin
News

Poet Carolina Pihelgas was chosen as Tartu's City Writer Laureate for 2020.

Pihelgas is also a translator and editor-in-chief of the literary magazine Värske Rõhk. She will receive a €12,960 grant split into monthly payments.

Pihelgas said she was delighted with the scholarship. "For me, Tartu has always been a literary city, and my own growing up as a writer has gone hand in hand with this city."

The one-year Tartu City Writer Grant is awarded to a writer engaged in the writing of fiction or non-fiction, who stimulates literary life in Tartu and helps to shape the city's reputation as an internationally recognised, literature friendly city.

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas said: "Tartu supports its creative people, and the grant provides the writer with an excellent opportunity to dedicate themselves even further to their creative activities. The selection of a City Writer Laureate is also one of Tartu's activities as a member of UNESCO's international City of Literature programme."

The grant is being awarded for the fourth year in a row and is one Tartu's activities as UNESCO's City of Literature. The previous titles have been held by Kristiina Ehin in 2017, Mikä Keränen in 2018, and last year by Vahur Afanasjev.

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas and poet Carolina Pihelgas. Source: Ove Maidla

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

carolina pihelgas
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:17

Employers critical of interior minister's restrictions on foreign students

17:52

Andres Parmas: Punishment is always society's revenge

17:16

Policy department for migrant adaption to be set up by population minister

16:43

2019 saw record low for deaths caused by fire and drowning

16:14

Bank of Estonia estimates Estonians hold approximately 44 million kroons

15:45

Reinsalu and Iranian foreign minister discuss tensions in Middle East

15:19

Ratas and Reform argue over Appointment Committee politicization

14:52

Unions to table proposals for combating cash-in-hand wages

14:06

Tartu awards City Writer Laureate grant

13:35

More than 1,400 people caught entering Estonia illegally in 2019

13:10

Gallery: Arvo Pärt's children's songs translated into Braille

12:42

Tallinn against free public transport for nonresidents

12:22

Center Party expels Tartu deputy mayor

11:49

EU unveils €1 trillion plan to support Green Deal

11:24

Four defense force members serving in Iraq to return to Estonia

10:52

Study: Estonia has strong image within EU but may be weakened by government

10:28

Language institute worried about tasks being transferred to Language Board

10:02

PPA chief: Saaremaa crash was a crime, not an accident

09:41

Heated 'last mile' mini bus stations to open across Pärnu County in autumn

09:15

Lux Express requests funding help to introduce 'green' buses

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: