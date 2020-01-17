ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Dive bomber pilot's remains found near Lake Võrtsjärv ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Satellite image of Lake Võrtsjärv. Photo is illustrative.
Satellite image of Lake Võrtsjärv. Photo is illustrative. Source: Sentinel-3A OLCI/Ohtlikud ilmanähtused Eestis
News

Over the weekend, members of the nonprofit Pommiauk exhumed the remains of a Soviet dive bomber pilot shot down in World War II and buried near Lake Võrtsjärv; the remains will be reburied in a cemetery in Maardu this spring.

The grave was found by chance by a local man, who noticed a depression in the ground and, upon scraping the soil, revealed a parachute harness, daily Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

The local called up history buff Ville Dreving, who has been involved in the exhumation and reburial of countless German soldiers over the past three decades, who in turn contacted the Jõgeva-based history club Pommiauk, which specializes in the Soviet fallen.

At one point in 1944, the front stood along the Emajõgi River, and using historical documents, history buffs have been able to hone in on the identity of the pilot, allegedly with about 90 percent accuracy for now, according to Pommiauk member Sergei Jerjomin.

The remains of the pilot will be reburied in Maardu Cemetery this May, where the fallen on the Soviet side are buried.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

world war iihistorygraves
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:23

Building permits issued in 2019 see over 20 percent rise on year

18:01

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from January 17-23

17:49

Paper: New electric vehicle purchase support used up in under four hours

17:14

Solman wants to change parental benefits system for successive children

16:47

Project started to make cyberdefense for public and private infrastructure

16:31

What the papers say: Cops crash chasing drunk driver, teachers trade places

16:09

Negotiations between Lüganuse Municipality and dismissed principal fail

15:46

Locals reluctant to welcome homes for people with special needs

15:16

Coalition to tie proposals to amend pension reform bill to confidence vote

15:07

Paper: Liquor store on Latvian border to convert to hardware store

14:46

Jõelähtme council supports heritage protection of Linnamäe reservoir

14:17

Competition authority: Saaremaa aircraft procurement age restriction valid

13:43

Over 100 rural entrepreneurs share out €9.4 million in state support

13:18

Portal: Anniversary of all-time low temperature preceded by new record high

13:02

Youths target Kohtla-Järve buses with air rifle

12:43

Mati Alaver legal fate in Germany still not known

12:12

Estonian-American opens photo exhibition of refugee children's memories

11:56

More job seekers in Ida-Viru County are finding work away from home

11:34

Marten Kokk: European climate policy and Estonia's chance

11:05

Paper: Dive bomber pilot's remains found near Lake Võrtsjärv

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: