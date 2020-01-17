Paper: Dive bomber pilot's remains found near Lake Võrtsjärv

Over the weekend, members of the nonprofit Pommiauk exhumed the remains of a Soviet dive bomber pilot shot down in World War II and buried near Lake Võrtsjärv; the remains will be reburied in a cemetery in Maardu this spring.

The grave was found by chance by a local man, who noticed a depression in the ground and, upon scraping the soil, revealed a parachute harness, daily Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

The local called up history buff Ville Dreving, who has been involved in the exhumation and reburial of countless German soldiers over the past three decades, who in turn contacted the Jõgeva-based history club Pommiauk, which specializes in the Soviet fallen.

At one point in 1944, the front stood along the Emajõgi River, and using historical documents, history buffs have been able to hone in on the identity of the pilot, allegedly with about 90 percent accuracy for now, according to Pommiauk member Sergei Jerjomin.

The remains of the pilot will be reburied in Maardu Cemetery this May, where the fallen on the Soviet side are buried.

