ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Helme to meet Eesti Loto supervisory board over corruption allegations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Toomas Sildam's interview with Martin Helme.
Toomas Sildam's interview with Martin Helme. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Finance Martin Helme will meet with the management and supervisory board of Eesti Loto on Wednesday to get an overview of the lease agreements concluded by the former head of the company and current member of the Riigikogu Heiki Kranich.

"I plan to meet with the board and council of Eesti Loto AS to get an idea of ​​the details of renting a building to a state-owned company. Then I can decide whether the case needs special scrutiny," said Martin Helme (EKRE).

Director of Marketing and Sales for Eesti Loto Annely Luikmel said a meeting of the Supervisory Board of Eesti Loto will be held two days later.

On Monday the prosecutor's office said is looking at information arising from a report by business newspaper Ärpäev, which points to a possible conflict of interest case involving a sitting MP and former head of state lottery Eesti Loto, and a businessman who allegedly gave a loan of €280,000 and whose real estate development ended up with Eesti Loto as its main tenant.

MP Heiki Kranich (Reform), who used to head up Eesti Loto, received the loan from a businessman whose development on Hallivanamehe street in Tallinn ended up with the state lottery as its key tenant, Äripäev reported.

The implication is that the loan helped facilitate the Eesti Loto relocation, which took place in 2015, while Kranich was still in charge. The enterprise had previously been located on nearby Pärnu maantee.

The allegations have attracted the attention of the prosecutor's office, the finance minister, the State Audit Office and the Riigikogu's anti-corruption committee.

Spokesperson for the prosecutor's office Olja Kivistik told ERR on Tuesday they had not yet decided on whether to initiate criminal proceedings.

"So far, according to data published in the press, no criminal proceedings have been initiated," said Olja Kivistik of the state prosecutor's office.

"The Prosecutor's Office will check the information and if unequivocal evidence of any crime should appear, criminal proceedings will be initiated," Kivistik added.

Kranich denies any wrong-doing, saying that the Eesti Loto lease contract had been concluded a long time ago, and followed a competition involving state-owned real estate developer Riigi Kinnisvara AS.

He said he may take the newspaper to court over the allegations.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

martin helmeeesti loto
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:26

Audit firms finds forests are sustainably run by state manager RMK

17:51

Allar Jõks: Chancellor of Justice bang on target

17:46

Parmas: Perling's new position at prosecutor's office is still unknown

17:21

Jaak Allik: No satire in Old Baskin's Theater anymore

16:55

SDE hopes to have coalition agreement for Tartu ready next week

16:39

Helme to meet Eesti Loto supervisory board over corruption allegations

16:14

Tallinn refuse disposal company hikes prices from March

15:50

Estonia to sell €2 million worth of renewable energy quotas to Malta

15:32

Wind farm developers not interested in helping pay for new radars

15:11

European Commission orders agricultural company to pay back €1.2 million

14:50

Marko Mihkelson: Why Stalinist history matters to Putin

14:31

Gallery: Kaljulaid meets penguins and polar scientists in Antarctica

14:12

Portal: New X Games regulations confusing, says Kelly Sildaru

13:42

Snus increasingly popular among schoolchildren

13:29

Jüri Ratas meeting Lithuanian counterpart in Kaunas

13:12

Ratas: Madise upholds the oath of office of the Chancellor of Justice

12:46

Survey: Estonians divided on security risk posed by government

12:44

Ott Tänak crashes out of season-opening Monte Carlo rally

12:13

Business as usual for pharmacies despite impending reforms

11:56

Kiik: Equality campaign will not cause government to collapse

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: