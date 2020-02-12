ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Environmental Inspectorate wants to increase fines ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Environment fines.
Environment fines. Source: Keskkonnainspektsioon
News

The Environmental Inspectorate has drawn up plans to increase the maximum amount it can charge in fines for violations of the law.

Chairman of the Estonian Environmental Inspectorate Olav Avarsalu told ERR the Inspectorate receives 90 percent of the fines imposed. However, he believes the current upper limit of the fine is out of date and new plans have been drawn up.

"Penalty fines of tens of thousands of euros may no longer be effective. Therefore, the rate could also be raised to the hundreds of thousands," Avarsalu said.

He added: "The debate is underway and sooner or later it will reach the Riigikogu, which will have to make those decisions."

The inspectorate opened over 1,200 misdemeanors for environmental offenses last year. Of those, 232 misdemeanour proceedings were initiated in the area of waste which had received special attention. Most complaints were about air quality, but the inspectorate's biggest concern is about the waste sector.

"We are talking about temporary storage of both construction and demolition waste and leaving it somewhere on the site. In the case of mixed municipal waste, there should be no effective separation and recycling. The state is facing problems here," he said.

One of the environmental inspectorate's priorities this year is the Muuga-Maardu air study.

However, in the view of the environmental inspectorate, the forest sector is well controlled and sees fewer violations compared with other areas. "Violations are not intentional, but happen due to recklessness, but not with a large environmental impact. Compared to the picture of a couple of decades ago, the situation is very different," Avarsalu said.

However, Avarsalu believes social attitudes are changing and people have developed an aversion towards logging methods that however become lighter.

"Soft winters have definitely influenced it. It means that the total of logging has remained the same, but ig is being carried out in front of people's eyes, either by the roadside or near homes. This amplifies the emotional impact of cutting," he said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

estonian environmentfish farming in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:44

Seals struggling in Estonia due to lack of ice

14:17

Court refuses to remove prosecutors in Port of Tallinn ex-managers' trial

13:49

Legal Affairs Committee waits for government' opinion on ship Estonia

13:31

Tallinn abandons idea to ​​permanently lower speed limits

13:11

Intelligence service's annual report highlights Russian and Chinese threats

12:39

Defense minister discusses NATO and Middle East at Brussels meeting

12:10

Audit Office: State authorities have no overview of investments

11:25

Gallery: World Press Photo Exhibition 2019 opens at Baltic Station

10:53

Environmental Inspectorate wants to increase fines

10:25

Cannabis stores found to be selling illegal products

10:02

Tourists visiting Tartu increased by 20,000 in 2019

09:46

Justice minister to meet with Huawei lobbyists on Thursday

09:22

Excise duties fell in 2019 by €5 million after government lowers tax

08:54

Heliport opened at Kuressaare Hospital

08:31

Enefit VOLT launches nine new charging points in Tallinn and Tartu

11.02

Opposition members criticized government's foreign policy

11.02

Former IT minister and state trying to reach compensation compromise

11.02

Gallery: Valaste waterfall turns tree branches into ice sculptures

11.02

Baltics close to compromise on Belarusian electricity imports

11.02

Study: Estonian school children drinking less alcohol

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: