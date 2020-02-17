ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

50 children diagnosed with cancer in Estonia every year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A golden ribbon for the support of the children.
A golden ribbon for the support of the children. Source: ERR
News

Every year, about 50 Estonian children and young-adults are diagnosed with malignant cancer. On Saturday, Estonia celebrated Childhood Cancer Day for the fist time and to show support, people wore golden ribbons.

The youngest children diagnosed with cancer are just one day old. The most frequent type of cancer diagnosed is leukemia, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. 

"Leukemia is a disease of hematopoietic stem cells; hematopoietic stem cells are the cells which derive from all the cells that circulate in our blood - red blood cells, thrombocytes, white blood cells. Every one of them has a function and if they're not present, they're not able to fill the function," Ain Kaare, Head of the Department of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation in University of Tartu said.

Kaare said that what helps children to cope with cancers is hope and optimism, and they are able to enjoy it, when they are feeling good. 

These courageous children make an effort over years in order to get better. Kaare noted that there are children in the clinic who have undergone hematopoietic stem cell transplantation three times in a row, which often adults don't survive. 

"In my work office, I have a picture on a wall by a boy who was five at the time, where he has written that "doctor Kaare is my friend". In the picture, there was I with a bag in my hand and in that bag there were supposed to be the hematopoietic stem cells that we transplanted to him," Kaare said.

Kaili Lellep, president of the Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer (Vähihaigete laste vanemate liit) said that a child with a cancer needs a supportive parent around all the time to comfort them and explain everything if necessary, and to get their thoughts away from their illness. Children with cancer often stay in hospital for months.

On Saturday, golden ribbons and the golden light on Tallinn's TV tower and at Tallinn's Children Hospital (Tallinna lastehaigla) sent a message to hospital wards and homes alike, that seriously ill children are not alone and are being thought of, hoping that tomorrow they will be better. The golden ribbon is well-known all over the world.

"This ribbon symbolises support for children with cancer and support for the suffering of children with cancer," Lellep said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

childrencancerleukemia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:10

Overproduction of natural gas drives prices to record low

14:38

Kontaveit and Kanepi both drop two places in WTA rankings

14:16

80 reported accidents in Tallinn's public transport last year

13:47

Estonian Defense League marks 30th annviersary since restoration

13:18

Opinion: President Kersti Kaljulaid as the new opposition

12:51

Riigikogu state budget committee to scrutinize government investments

12:26

Prosecutor General: Conditions for early release should be tightened

11:57

Ceremony marks anniversary of the end of the Soviet-Afghan war

11:21

Additional flight to Helsinki planned from Tartu Airport

11:04

Storm leaves close to 5,000 households without power Monday morning Updated

10:57

Teachers unions flag shortage crisis and issues with education ministry

10:28

Spot checks on apartment houses uncover grave fire safety infringements

10:08

50 children diagnosed with cancer in Estonia every year

09:44

Reinsalu: There is no alternative to transatlantic cooperation

09:23

Security expert in Munich: NATO deterrence necessary

08:59

President in Munich: China now overshadows Russia

08:42

Storms bring island ferry cancellations Sunday evening, Monday

16.02

Reinsalu hopes to sign double taxation agreement with Jordan

16.02

Janar Holm: What happened to a comprehensible state budget?

16.02

Eesti Laul finalists chosen

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: