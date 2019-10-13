ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Half of women skip breast cancer screening checks ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Pink Ribbon Run 2019.
Pink Ribbon Run 2019. Source: ERR
News

In Estonia almost every other woman skips a cancer check-up, but the Pink Ribbon Run which took place on Saturday in Tallinn aimed to raise awareness among women of the importance of breast cancer screening.

Around 750 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year in Estonia. Screening could reduce breast cancer mortality by a third, but only if at least seven of the ten women invited for checks undergo them, Aktuaalne kaamera reported on Saturday.

To spread the message, runners at Rocca al Mare's charity Pink Ribbon Run on Saturday defied strong winds and rain.

Although the Pink Ribbon campaign focuses on women's fight against breast cancer, there were many men among the runners. Sven, who ran ten kilometers, said there is nothing strange about men taking part because men must support and encourage women. Sven said there should be similar campaign events targetted at men.

Riina Kütner, an oncologist at North Estonia Regional Hospital, stressed that since early breast cancer does not have any symptoms, screening is a good way to detect the disease early.

She said the screening rate was too low and encouraged women to get themselves checked. Women aged between 50-69 should undergo breast cancer screening.

In Estonia, a situation has arisen where younger women are more likely to check their health, but older women who are at greater risk of becoming ill are not.

"I also want to remind older ladies that cancer does not stop at the age of 69. Still, the risk increases as we get older, and we also operate on women over 80 and 90. In that sense, don't think "I'm too old this isn't for me"," Kütner said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:18

Gallery: Two new stained glass windows revealed at Tallinn's Jaani kirik

16:33

Half of women skip breast cancer screening checks

14:16

Residents' parking in Tallinn to change

12:41

Plans to scrap extra tax for mothers who give birth at "wrong time of year"

11:34

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo defeat Kazan Unics in VTB United League

10:32

Ex-Centre Party member Raimond Kaljulaid choosing between SDE, Reform

09:05

Kiik on LGBT funding: Government should not persecute individual groups

12.10

Justice Minister: Chief prosecutor candidate issue to be solved soon

12.10

Scientists release 5000 sturgeon to repopulate Narva River

12.10

Eesti Post: Rising cost of subscription services inconvenient for everyone

12.10

Estonia reopens honorary consulate in Bordeaux, France

12.10

Gallery: Inside Linnahall

12.10

Kiik: €150 million extra needed each year for elderly social care funding

12.10

Gallery: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn ahead of mine-clearing operation

12.10

Professor: Linnahall structures would allow preservation

11.10

What the papers say: State-run companies and Anett Kontaveit

11.10

Wages in Europe must level out, says head of European trade union body

11.10

RB Rail to verify European conformity of Rail Baltica infrastructure

11.10

Kaljulaid: We support Ireland every step of the way

11.10

M.V.Wool listeria scandal having little impact on supermarket sales

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: