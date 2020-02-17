ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Center Party: State must promote Estonian national sciences ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The traditional student torchlight procession marking the anniversary of the establishment of the University of Tartu as an Estonian-language university. Nov. 30, 2019.
The traditional student torchlight procession marking the anniversary of the establishment of the University of Tartu as an Estonian-language university. Nov. 30, 2019. Source: Karli Saul
News

The Center Party believes the Estonian state has a duty to promote Estonian research that is not taught anywhere else in the world. At the same time, the party does not consider it reasonable to adopt models that require doctoral studies to take place in Estonian.

Kersti Sarapuu, chairman of the Riigikogu Center Party faction, sent the views of her party to the parliamentary culture committee regarding the debate on financing higher education. Sarapuu admits that higher education funding cannot be organized through a series of tiny recurring adjustments because the crisis is very deep.

"The prestige of Estonian higher education in society has never been as low as it is today. Underfunding of universities is a time bomb for the Estonian state, because the situation in education (including higher education) does not have an immediate impact on society, but only takes years. Today's mistakes and omissions will only manifest in years to come as a crisis and catastrophe."

A spokesman for the Center Party notes that the development and implementation of a stable higher education and research strategy is not possible as a program solely of one party or another, but requires cross-party cooperation. It is also important for the Center Party to involve the private sector in financing higher education.

The Center Party does not consider the transition to paid higher education possible in the case of a small country like Estonia, but it does consider it possible to introduce a tuition fee, which could have a disciplinary effect. It is not clear from the submitted document exactly what this would entail.

The scholarship and student loan system also needs serious repair, the document says. Center believes it is practical to introduce a system of different scholarships and writing off study loans for students of subjects of strategic importance to the state, with whom corresponding mutual contracts would be signed

The Center Party thinks the state has a duty to promote Estonian national sciences, which are not taught anywhere else in the world except Estonia. "The Estonian language, the history of Estonia and other national sciences are the guarantors of the continuity of the nation and the foundation of the national mentality."

At the same time, the Center Party emphasizes the need for international cooperation and division of labor, because even in a small country, it is not possible to develop excellence in teaching and research in all disciplines. "Certain international co-operation is not only practical but also imperative."

The Center Party has a separate point on the protection of Estonian-language higher education. It states that the financing of higher education and research must ensure the maintenance of Estonian-language higher education and Estonian as a research language. At the same time, the Center Party considers it necessary to develop flexible language teaching in postgraduate studies.

"We do not find it reasonable or necessary to apply models that absolutize the requirement for Estonian-language doctoral studies, which in some cases would mean the devaluation or disappearance of doctoral studies. Doctoral studies and vocational training are very different in content," the Center Party believes.

In the past, the Social Democratic Party, EKRE and Isamaa have submitted their views on the financing of higher education.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

center party
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17.02

Center Party: State must promote Estonian national sciences

17.02

330,000 file 2019 tax returns by noon on Monday

17.02

Latvian expert: PBK very careful about airing propaganda

17.02

Only 32 plots of land have been acquired for Rail Baltic in Estonia

17.02

Report: Folklore archive jeopardized by lack of funding

17.02

New app developed to allow people to compare salaries

17.02

Toomas Sildam: Time to notice those who fought in Afghan war were our boys

17.02

Statistics: Number of reported crimes did not increase in 2019

17.02

All three bills challenging coalition pharma reform to go to Riigikogu vote

17.02

Estonian personnel taking part in Open Skies Treaty Russia overflight

17.02

Overproduction of natural gas drives prices to record low

17.02

Kontaveit and Kanepi both drop two places in WTA rankings

17.02

80 reported accidents in Tallinn's public transport last year

17.02

Estonian Defense League marks 30th annviersary since restoration

17.02

Opinion: President Kersti Kaljulaid as the new opposition

17.02

Riigikogu state budget committee to scrutinize government investments

17.02

Prosecutor General: Conditions for early release should be tightened

17.02

Ceremony marks anniversary of the end of the Soviet-Afghan war

17.02

Additional flight to Helsinki planned from Tartu Airport

17.02

Storm leaves close to 5,000 households without power Monday morning Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: