Chinese Vice Foreign Minister visits Estonia

Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang was in Estonia Monday, meeting with Andres Rundu, the Undersecretary for Economic and Development Affairs.

The meeting covered bilateral relations and opportunities for further economic cooperation.

"China is by far Estonia's largest trade partner in the Asian region," Rundu said, according to a foreign ministry press release.

There is certainly potential for growing Estonian exports to China in several areas, especially animal products," he added.

Vice foreign minister Qin also outlined steps being against the novel coronavirus, giving his assurance the virus was containable, with extensive efforts underway to that end.

Qin also thanked Estonia for its understanding and assistance.

"I was able to affirm Estonia's solidarity with China concerning the coronavirus outbreak and assure we would continue offering assistance in fighting the disease, and hope for an immediate improvement of the situation," Undersecretary Rundu said.

No reported case of Coronavirus have occurred in Estonia so far.

The pair also discussed a planned protocol on dairy exports from Estonia to China, to be signed at the 17+1 summit in Beijing in April, where Prime Minister Jüri Ratas is to be a guest

Mutual driving license recognition between the two states was also on the table.

