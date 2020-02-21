Jaak Aab in Kohtla-Järve: there won't be quick end to oil shale industry

In the assembly meeting held in Kohtla-Järve in the framework of the renewing of Ida-Viru County's action plan, government representatives emphasized that a quick end for the oil shale industry won't happen.

The Ida-Viru program, which is valid from 2015 to 2020 has according to Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) demonstrated that it has to continue, with the government deciding to extend it to 2030. Currently, a pooling of ideas is happening amongst ministries, and this was also the reason for the meeting.

"We want to say what the government has emphasized that we are not waiting for a quick exit from the oil shale industry. Yes, European climate politics is going towards that direction, but there's time to move in that direction over decades, and we have to transition smoothly go over from the current oil shale activity to the next activity, to another business, other jobs and to secure a safe environment for the people here," Aab said.

According to Tiit Salvan, who heads up the state's representation in Ida Viru County, more use should be made of the human potential within Ida-Viru county.

"People familiar with the same areas, should be united, scientists, leaders of communities, why not politicians and to try to make them walk in same steps and to find consensus, there shouldn't be a place for disagreements," Salvan said.

