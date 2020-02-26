17-year-old race walker Jekaterina Mirotvortseva sets new Estonian record

Race walker Jekaterina Mirotvortseva set a new Estonian record over 5,000 meters in the U-20 age group in Minsk, coming fourth with a time of 23:31:1.

Mirotvortseva, who repeatedly broke her own Estonian women's 10,000 meter racewalking record in the summer, improved her own 5,000 meter record by almost half a minute. A year ago, she made a time of 24:06:28 minutes over the same distance, also in Minsk.

The race walking contest in Belarus was won by a Turkish competitor with a time of 22:40:3.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!