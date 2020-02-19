ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Anett Kontaveit breezes through to Dubai second round ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Anett Kontaveit is through to the second round of the WTA Dubai tennis tournament after beating Sorana Cirstea of Romania in straight sets, 6:1, 6:3.

The first set lasted less than half an hour as the Estonian dropped just a game. The second set took a little longer at 44 minutes.

Cirstea made five double faults to Kontaveit's one, and Kontaveit won 71 percent of her service points, and 52 percent of her return points, to her opponent's 48 percent and 29 percent respectively.

Kontaveit meets Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Ukraine in round two, which takes place on the hard courts of the Aviation Club Tennis Center, Dubai, some time after 6 p.m. Estonian time.

The pair have met five times before, with the record 3:2 in the Estonian's favor, though the last encounter was won by Pavlyuchenkova in Adelaide, on a hard surface.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sportspeople
