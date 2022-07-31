Mirotvortseva breaks Estonian record and makes world top ten

Sports
Jekaterina Mirotvortseva.
Jekaterina Mirotvortseva. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Jekaterina Mirotvortseva has improved the 5,000 meters race walk Estonian record with a time of 21:43.45 at a Baltic competition held in Valmiera, Latvia.

The result that saw the athlete break her own record by more than 10 seconds brought her the title of Baltic champion. Mirotvortseva set the previous record in Rakvere just three weeks ago.

While her previous best put her at 12th place, the recent achievement is good enough for eighth place in the world rankings. First place is held by Australia's Jemima Montag on 20:17.35.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

