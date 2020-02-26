ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia and others observe Russian, Belarusian military sites ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Saab 340 cockpit, the plane to be used in this week's Treaty on Open Skies flight over Russia's Western Military District.
Saab 340 cockpit, the plane to be used in this week's Treaty on Open Skies flight over Russia's Western Military District. Source: Ostersund Photography/Wikimedia Commons
News

Observers from the United States, Estonia and Lithuania observed the military infrastructure of Russia and Belarus under the Open Skies Treaty on February 19 and 20.

The leading country of the observation flight was the United States, while the team also included members of the military from Estonia and Lithuania, spokespeople in Tallinn said on Wednesday.

The purpose of the observation flight was to record developments concerning military installations in the Western Military District of Russia and in Belarus.

On February 19, an observation flight along the route Kubinka-Belarus-Kaliningrad, as well as a separate flight above Kaliningrad took place. The flight along the route Kaliningrad-St. Petersburg-Kubinka planned for February 20 was affected by weather conditions. 

Lt. Col. Peeter Kõiv, senior staff officer at the headquarters of the Estonian defense forces said: "Flights under the Open Skies Treaty are a substantial part of the arms control related activities of Estonia. They give us a better possibility to observe developments in the eastern neighbor's military infrastructure. Weather conditions may prove a limiting factor, which had to be acknowledged in the case of said flight."

Kõiv said that in addition to recording developments related to military facilities, the observation flights allow the Estonian defense forces to develop cooperation with our important allies and partners. 

The Treaty on Open Skies is part of security and confidence-building measures among member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the narrower purpose of which is to gather and make available information about military forces and activities. It was signed in Helsinki in 1992 and entered into force in 2002. To date 33 OSCE member states including all member states of NATO have acceded to the treaty.

The treaty establishes the Open Skies regime for the conduct of short-notice, unarmed, observation flights by states parties over the territories of other states parties. The treaty gives each state party the right to conduct and the obligation to accept observation flights over their territory

Estonia joined the treaty in 2005, undertaking to receive up to four observation flights annually

The observation flights above Russia and Belarus were conducted with an internationally certified Saab 340B twin-engine turboprop from Sweden equipped with a vertical optical panoramic camera.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

belaruslithuaniarussiaunited statesopen skies treaty
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:57

Hanno Pevkur: Drug shortages after pharma reform on social affairs minister

17:26

Külli Taro: Freedom and China's social credit system

16:57

Biometric registration made available to users of Smart-ID

16:36

Estonia and others observe Russian, Belarusian military sites

16:30

Potential future full WRC calendar Rally Estonia canceled for 2020

16:11

Poll: Half of those who joined second pillar plan to continue saving

15:52

Minister of finance does not agree with €500 tax-free minimum for all

15:34

State weighing leave for parents of arrivals from coronavirus-struck areas

15:03

President Kaljulaid visits Tartu this week

14:41

17-year-old race walker Jekaterina Mirotvortseva sets new Estonian record

14:12

Time restrictions for TV and radio advertising might be relaxed

14:02

Tallink to develop port at Tallinn's iconic Linnahall Updated

13:46

Reform proposing €500 minimum income tax exemption for all

13:08

PBK leadership not giving definite info on future of channel news reporting

12:49

Party ratings: Poll puts Estonia 200 on 14 percent

12:31

Chess Olympiad winner cannot receive an Olympic winners pension

12:08

Following Tootsi loss, Utilitas planning major renewables investments

11:46

Isamaa, Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion in Pärnu mayor

11:24

Tallinn School of Music and Ballet signs construction contract

11:11

New Rail Baltic Estonia chairman announced

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: