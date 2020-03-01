ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Baltic joint proposal makes top 8 in global IMF Anti-Corruption Challenge ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Carina Paju.
Carina Paju. Source: Private collection.
News

A joint proposal by Transparency International (TI) chapters in Estonia and Latvia, Ministry of Justice of Estonia, School of Data in Latvia and Open Knowledge Estonia, aiming to harvest open data for early detection of conflicts of interest in public procurement, has made it to the final of International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Anti-Corruption Challenge.

"This is a powerful international recognition to the Estonian anti-corruption movement," Carina Paju, executive director at Transparency International Estonia, said.

An evaluation panel consisting of 17 IMF and external expert judges had to make a choice between over 120 proposals from over 30 countries around the world. The challenge is organized by the IMF Innovation Lab (iLab) in partnerships with numerous organizations and departments, including IBM Research.

The Estonian-Latvian proposal seeks to cross datasets from the business registers, political party funding registers and public procurement registers of both countries in an effort to build a platform called Opener that would redflag potential conflicts of interest.

"The proposal addresses anti-corruption from three different angles: harvesting and advancing the state of open data, taking advantage of IT solutions to automate the detection of potential conflicts of interest, and improving data literacy through use cases from the application," Paju said.

"It is important to understand that projects like this can only be created when high-quality and well-structured data is accessible to all. The fact that in the context of a digital state focused on e-services and business this particular idea was born in the civil society has symbolic significance," Maarja-Leena Saar, member of board of Open Knowledge Estonia, said.

"Opener is an innovative step in the world in increasing the transparency of public sector activities," Mari-Liis Soot, head of the analysis department of the Ministry of Justice, said. "This is a logical and necessary continuation of our recent transparency-enhancing activities, such as the e-training on corruption and conflict of interest and the risk-assessment e-environment for local governments created in cooperation with TI Estonia."

As a tool, Opener could be used by the law enforcement, journalists, NGOs and any other watchdogs to make sure our policymaking is transparent and free of undue influence. In the future, new datasets from more countries can be added.

All eight teams who made it to the final will be invited to a boot camp in Washington, D.C., during which ideas are refined, stakeholders mapped out and project plan designed. Three best pitches will receive seed funding of up to $50,000 dollars, project support by the iLab and sponsors, and will be accepted into the iLab Accelerator Program.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ministry of justiceimftransparency international estoniacarina pajuimf anti-corruption challengeopen knowledge estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:12

Isamaa seeking to establish state-supported family conciliation system

14:45

Erkki Keldo: Tax debate welcome

13:33

Baltic joint proposal makes top 8 in global IMF Anti-Corruption Challenge

12:34

Estonian fintech IuteCredit suing Republic of Kosovo

12:03

Police hotline 110 closes

11:34

Man drives through border checkpoint in Narva without stopping

10:24

EU figures: Estonia high on defense expenditure, lower on social protection

09:21

Increase in third, fourth and subsequent children born in Estonia in 2019

08:26

European Parliament considers coronavirus MEP remote working

07:32

Gallery and Video: Uku Suviste Estonia's 2020 Eurovision entry

29.02

Tartu University Hospital department head charged with bribe-taking

29.02

Industry association: Lightweight plastic bags in supermarkets not needed

29.02

Estonia initiates UNSC emergency meeting on Syria

29.02

Eesti Laul final takes place Saturday night

29.02

Credit rating agency S&P hikes Estonia's outlook to positive

29.02

Tax board having difficulty giving away clothes for free

29.02

Estonia comes sixth in mixed biathlon relay race in Minsk

29.02

Foreign minister reiterates Turkey solidarity in Syria airstrikes aftermath

29.02

Estonia's healthcare sector confirms coronavirus readiness

29.02

Gallery: Pro-celebrity tennis game a part of Eesti Laul coverage

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: