Party ratings: Opposition parties at lowest level of support of past year

Opposition party support is at its lowest since the general election just over a year ago, according to a survey conducted by Norstat, though the Reform Party remains the most popular single party. Non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 remains above the election threshold, in the same poll.

According to the Norstat poll, carried out on behalf of the Institute for Social Studies NGO (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), 45.6 percent of respondents supported the three coalition parties – Center, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa – while 40.3 percent opted for the two opposition parties – Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

The breakdown by party saw 31.6 percent of respondents in favor of Reform, 21.9 percent supported Center and 17.3 percent chose EKRE.

These three were followed by SDE on 8.7 percent of support, non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 on 8.3 percent and Isamaa on 6.5 percent. SDE overtook Estonia 200 having been behind it in an earlier poll; Estonia 200 narrowly missed out on Riigikogu seats at the election on March 3 last year; 5 percent of the vote is required to gain seats.

Reform, while still in the lead, has seen its support fall for four weeks in a row, and by one percent over the past week, at least according to Norstat.

The most recent aggregate results cover the survey period from February 10 to March 9. Just over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed.

Norstat says its surveys make use of phone and online means of gathering information and weight sample data based on socio-demographic characteristics to ensure results were representative.

The margin of error is +/- 1.55 percent.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!