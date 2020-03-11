Police identify man who disturbed duck's nest and eggs in Tartu

Law enforcement agencies have identified the man that disturbed the nest of a duck who has, for several years, chosen to lay her eggs in a flower pot next to McDonald's in Tartu.

On Tuesday afternoon, the environmental inspectors had not yet interviewed the man who disturbed the bird's nest, so his motives are still unknown.

For several years now, the duck has preferred to nest in a flower pot in the center of the city. On March 5 a man disturbed her and took her eggs and nest. CCTV caught the man on camera trying to catch a duck sitting in the nest, but he failed and the bird escaped.

Whatever the man's motives, the Environmental Inspectorate has launched a misdemeanor proceeding and can be issue a fine up to € 1,200.

