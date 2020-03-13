Estonian embassies join E-notar distant authentication pilot project

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian Embassy’s new Consular Section at 44 Queen’s Gate Terrace
Estonian Embassy’s new Consular Section at 44 Queen’s Gate Terrace Source: (Estonian Embassy in London/Flickr)
Several Estonian embassies have joined a pilot project to allow distant authentication making it possible to perform notarial acts from abroad without travelling to Estonia.

The new E-notar 3 platform launched in February. The first foreign missions to provide the service are Estonian embassies in Brussels, Stockholm, London and Riga. The embassy in Helsinki will join the pilot at a later date.

chairman of the Chamber of Notaries Merle Saar-Johanson said users will be able to access a range of services: "For example, distant authentication allows you to prepare a proxy letter without travelling to Estonia or any additional expenses such as apostillation and delivery of a proxy letter prepared at a notary's office in a foreign country."

He added: "One of the main drivers behind the newly launched notary portal is to provide a possibility to perform as many actions as possible conveniently from a distance." 

If the pilot project is successful there is room for expansion of both services and participating embassies.

Distant authentication allows the user to perform transactions with shares of private limited companies, prepare proxy letters, submit applications for marriage and divorce, and applications for inheritance. It also allows for the deleting or assignment of property rights and commercial pledges.

In order to perform distant authentication in a foreign mission, the client first needs to schedule an appointment with a notary of their choice and then arrive to the foreign mission as scheduled, in order to perform the act.

The self-service portal is accessable on the website of the Chamber of Notaries.

In order to perform the act via distant authentication, the customer needs an Estonian ID-card, Digi ID, E-resident's Digi ID or Mobiil-ID with valid codes. The identification system is based on biometric face authentication technology by Veriff.

Editor: Helen Wright

