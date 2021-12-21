Estonian embassy building in Riga finds buyer at auction

An offer of €4.61 million was made for the building on Skola 13 with a purchase agreement set to be signed in the coming months.

The building, which Estonia has housed the Estonian Embassy to Riga since 1919, was put on auction recently. The highest bid was €4.61 million, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Sarah Adamson told ERR on Monday.

The ministry hopes to reach a purchase agreement during the next two months.

The embassy will move to a new building situated close to Riga Castle, the official residence of the President of Latvia. Until a new building is completed, the embassy will continue operating out of the existing building. "A condition for the sale was a rental contract for the embassy's current rooms," Adamson said.

Estonia also put up a plot on Vidus street in Riga, but there were no parties interested. The plot will go up for sale again, the ministry spokesperson noted.

