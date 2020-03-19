Russian Embassy recommends citizens in Estonia go home in coronavirus wake

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Russian embassy on Pikk Street in Tallinn's Old Town.
Russian embassy on Pikk Street in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Tallinn has issued a strong recommendation that its citizens currently in Estonia for tourism, commercial or other reasons to return to Russia, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and what it calls "restrictive measures" introduced in Estonia.

The Russian embassy made the call on its social media page (link in Russian) and notes to those concerned that the Narva border crossing is still open to domestic local train and bus transport.

Russia's national rail carrier has already suspended the Tallinn-Saint Petersburg-Moscow train.

The post also lists emergency phone numbers, emails and other contacts of Russia's diplomatic mission in Estonia, for Russian citizens experiencing difficulties.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

russian embassy in tallinncoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationrussian citizens in estonia
