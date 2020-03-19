Russian Embassy recommends citizens in Estonia go home in coronavirus wake

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Tallinn has issued a strong recommendation that its citizens currently in Estonia for tourism, commercial or other reasons to return to Russia, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and what it calls "restrictive measures" introduced in Estonia.

The Russian embassy made the call on its social media page (link in Russian) and notes to those concerned that the Narva border crossing is still open to domestic local train and bus transport.

Russia's national rail carrier has already suspended the Tallinn-Saint Petersburg-Moscow train.

The post also lists emergency phone numbers, emails and other contacts of Russia's diplomatic mission in Estonia, for Russian citizens experiencing difficulties.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!