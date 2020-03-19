ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Foreign ministry issues flight info, travel options for return to Estonia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has listed options for travel back to Estonia, including flights, following the imposition of border controls there and in many other states following the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Cities and flight carriers still flying to Estonia:

Europe

  • A special flight from Malaga, Spain can be register on here.
  • Berlin - Ryanair.
  • Copenhagen – SAS (Danish borders are closed, Estonians are allowed to transit through Copenhagen).
  • Edinburgh – Ryanair.
  • Frankfurt – Lufthansa (to March 31).
  • Istanbul – Turkish Airlines (to March 26).
  • London (Ryanair, Easyjet).
  • Norwich (U.K.) - Nordica (via Stockholm) on March 21.
  • Malta – Ryanair (to March 21).
  • Minsk – Belavia (next flights 19, 26, 28 March).
  • Moscow – Aeroflot (up to March 19 inclusive). The Moscow-Tallinn train will suspend operations on March 20.
  • Pahphos (Greece) – Ryanair.
  • Stockholm – SAS.
  • Weeze (Germany) – Ryanair.

Ferries to Estonia from European ports

  • Passenger ferries between Helsinki and Tallinn continue to operate. At present Tallink continues to operate vessels between Estonia and Finland according to a changed schedule, but passengers are urged to check that they have the right to enter the destination country, before purchasing a ticket.
Transit via Finland

Travellers are permitted to transit through Finland, according to the Estonian foreign ministry, from international airports and ports.  e.g. travel from Vantaa Airport or the Port of Turku to the Port of Helsinki, in order to take the ferries to Tallinn. No additional travel documents (e.g. ferry tickets, etc) have to be presented, the foreign ministry says.

Finland otherwise has imposed a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival (save for exemptions above) as has Estonia; exceptions generally apply to diplomatic, military, vital service and goods delivery personnel.

Outside Europe to Estonia

  • Thailand – Finnair (through to end of March).
  • Vietnam to Europe - Qatar, Emirates, Turkish and China Airlines.

United States to Estonia

  • New York JFK to London Heathrow (Delta), one flight per day.
  • Detroit to Amsterdam (Delta), one flight per day.
  • New York Newark to Frankfurt, Münich, and Brussels (United Airlines), once per day through to the end of March.
  • Washington DC to Frankfurt (United Airlines) through to end of March, once per day.

Travellers should contact the passenger service providers for bookings.

(Information correct as presented by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 2.10 p.m. on Thursday, March 19).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that this information is as it understands it at the time of writing and very likely subject to change in the coming days.

Many passenger transport companies have reduced the numbers of departures or even cancelled departures already.

Departures to various destinations from Estonia are still running, but all travellers must remember that restrictions imposed  by many countries can become even stricter at very short notice and may be extended, making even fewer options for travelling available, the ministry says.

Tallinn Airport is here.

More information is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ministry of foreign affairscoronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency meaasures
