ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Fuel prices falling in Estonian filling stations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Alexela filling station
Alexela filling station Source: ERR
News

In spite of the decline in world market prices, the prices of fuel, which have remained unchanged for almost three weeks in Estonia, fell on Thursday, March 19 at Alexela and Circle K filling stations across the country.

The price of petrol 95 fell by five cents a liter and the price of diesel fuel fell by four cents a liter. Olerex is also planning to reduce its prices. 

As of March 19, the petrol price in Alexela stands at €1.249 a liter and the diesel price €1.239 a liter.

Head of Trading of Circle K Diana Veigel told ERR that the company reduced its retail prices on Thursday, March 19.

According to the Fuel Purchasing and Logistics Manager of Olerex Anton Šafrostin, the company is also planning to reduce prices in the coming days. The price of the diesel fuel at Olerex will be €1.239 per liter, petrol 95 €1.249 and 98 €1.299, per liter, he said.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

alexelaolerexcircle k
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:36

Tartu University Hospital expands emergency ward to treat COVID-19 patients

15:14

Party pollster: Coronavirus effects not reached latest survey

14:52

Government may decide to invest €125 million in new oil shale plant

14:20

Government approves €250 million unemployment fund for coronavirus support

14:11

Fuel prices falling in Estonian filling stations

13:51

Seasonal influenza cases in decline

13:28

Enefit Green looking at wind farm possibilities near Pärnu

13:03

Union: Sick domestic violence victims should be accommodated in hotels

12:28

Musician Koit Toome: My schedule is empty until summer for first time ever

12:03

Injured seal pup found on Tallinn beach

11:52

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 283

11:43

Medicines Agency bans export of two medicines from Estonia

11:12

Ratings: Three major parties supported equally across regions

11:01

Statistics: Housing price indices rose in 2019

10:39

Health Board authorizes cutting ambulance crews to two

10:24

Statistics: Producer price index falls, electricity prices main factor

10:02

Virologist: There is lot of controversial information about coronavirus

09:44

Families asked to scale back funerals, weddings during emergency situation

09:12

Family doctor: Coronavirus tests welcome, need to be focused

08:50

Reinsalu: Finnish, Estonian prime ministers to discuss commuting ban

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: