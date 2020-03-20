Fuel prices falling in Estonian filling stations

In spite of the decline in world market prices, the prices of fuel, which have remained unchanged for almost three weeks in Estonia, fell on Thursday, March 19 at Alexela and Circle K filling stations across the country.

The price of petrol 95 fell by five cents a liter and the price of diesel fuel fell by four cents a liter. Olerex is also planning to reduce its prices.

As of March 19, the petrol price in Alexela stands at €1.249 a liter and the diesel price €1.239 a liter.

Head of Trading of Circle K Diana Veigel told ERR that the company reduced its retail prices on Thursday, March 19.

According to the Fuel Purchasing and Logistics Manager of Olerex Anton Šafrostin, the company is also planning to reduce prices in the coming days. The price of the diesel fuel at Olerex will be €1.239 per liter, petrol 95 €1.249 and 98 €1.299, per liter, he said.

