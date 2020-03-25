Several helplines launched during emergency situation

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Various helplines for coronavirus queries have been launched during the emergency situation caused by the virus outbreak.

People have many questions regarding coronavirus tests, border crossings and quarantine," Alert Center volunteer Sandra Raudsepp told ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" on Tuesday.

"Right now I cannot say that there is any sense of panic, people are interested in how the situation is being handled. I cannot say that people are panick-stricken, but rather concerned and apprehensive," Raudsepp said.

The Alert Center hotline on 1247 can be called for coronavirus (COVID-19) queries. "We consolidate the basic and official information but do not offer solutions ourselves," Raudsepp explained.

As scheduled dental care has been suspended, dental care helpline, 677 6822 has been launched. According to Unimed dentist Kristjan Gutmann, the service can give advice relating to dental care but under extreme circumstances people will still have to contact an emergency room.

"As emergency rooms should not be burdened with any small issue, we are quite capable of deciding what kind of help an individual patient needs," Gutmann said. 

Several thousand volunteers of Kogukond Aitab platform help deliver people medicine or food. Kogukond Aitab volunteers can be contacted on 716 8068.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

coronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measures
